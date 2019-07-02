Technical View: Nifty forms Hanging Man pattern; 11,920 crucial for bulls

Nifty after morning volatility gained strength in the afternoon and closed higher for a second consecutive session on July 2 amid optimism ahead of Union Budget later this week. Positive global cues aided the sentiment.

The index ended above 11,900 level for the first time since June 13 and formed bullish candle that resembles a Hanging Man pattern on daily charts.

Buying interest has been seen at lower levels and supports are shifting higher that indicates bulls are back on track to ride the next move, but a strong rally is possible only if the index closes above 11,920, experts feel.

Nifty after opening higher at 11,890.30 turned volatile and erased early gains to hit an intraday low of 11,814.70, but index gained strength in the afternoon and touched a day's high of 11,917.45. It closed 44.70 points higher at 11,910.30.

"Albeit Nifty managed a close above 11,900, which should ideally boost the confidence of the bulls. It registered a Hanging Man formation that suggests exhaustion of the current upswing," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said besides this rally is on the back of a negative advance/decline ratio, which should be the cause for concern in the next session.

With weak patterns on the price chart and mixed technical signals on the momentum oscillators, much upsides can't be expected unless a strong close is registered above 11,920, and in such a scenario market may extend its upswing towards 12,000, he added.

Mazhar Mohammad said on the downside, 11,775 shall act as a critical near term support, breach of which shall induce a fresh bout of selling pressure with the initial target placed around 11,700.

Considering mixed technical picture and limited upsides he advised traders to focus on stock specific opportunities and remain neutral on the index.

India VIX fell 2.37 percent to 14.25. Decline in VIX levels indicates short term stability in the market, experts said, adding options data suggests a wider trading range of 11,650-12,250.

For Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI was at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike. Fresh Put writing was seen at 11,850 then 11,700 while marginal Call writing was seen at 12,000 strike.

Bank Nifty failed to hold above 31,313 and gradually drifted towards 31,100 but managed to recover from lower levels to closed with marginal losses.

The index closed 88.90 points lower at 31,283.30 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale as it closed below its opening levels but dips are being bought.

"Now it needs to hold and sustain above 31,313 to extend its gains towards 31,500 then 31,780 while on the downside supports are seen at 31,150 then 31,000," said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.