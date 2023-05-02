 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty gains for sixth day but looks tired, 18,200 crucial for further gains

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

For the Nifty, 18,200 is expected to be the next hurdle and then 18,300-18,500. The psychologically vital 18,000 mark will act as a support followed by 17,900, experts have said

Market

The Nifty ended higher for the sixth session in a row on May 2, supported by gains in technology, auto, oil & gas, banking & financial services names.

The index opened higher at 18,125, touched an intraday high of 18,180 and with 83 points, or 0.5 percent, higher at 18,148, forming a small-bodied bullish candlestick on the daily timeframe. It made higher tops and higher lows for the sixth day in a row.

Even the momentum indicator relative strength index 14) at 73 on the daily scale remained bullish, while MACD on the weekly charts have gave a clear positive crossover above the line.

Hence, 18,200 is expected to be next hurdle for the Nifty followed by 18,300-18,500. The psychologically vital 18,000 mark will act as a support followed by 17,900, experts said.