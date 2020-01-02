Technical View: Nifty forms strong bullish candle; rally difficult to sustain

Market ended with healthy gains on January 2 with Nifty posting a record closing high of 12,282.95 supported by metal, auto, infra and energy stocks.

After a muted start in the morning, bulls took charge and pushed Nifty near the record high level of 12,293.90, and formed a strong bullish candle similar to bullish Marubozu on daily scale.

Nifty has been consolidating between 12,118 and 12,293 zones in the last eleven trading sessions and now a decisive range breakout with follow up action could drive the fresh leg of rally, experts feel.

"Even if bulls succeed in registering a breakout above 12,290 levels the sustainability of that rally remains doubtful and may not last long as next critical resistance on long term charts is placed around 12,400 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

India VIX fell 0.95% to 11.49. Lower volatility suggests that bulls are holding the tight grip on the market and every small decline is being bought. One has to look at volatility index if it bottoms out and surpasses above 12-13 zones, in that scenario wider swing may be seen in the market.

On January options front, maximum Put OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike. We have seen meaningful Put writing in 12,300, 12,200 and 12,000 strike while no major Call writing activities was seen on immediate strikes during the session. Option data suggests a wider trading range between 12,000 and 12,500 zones.

"Nifty has been consolidating in between 12,118 to 12,293 zones from last eleven trading sessions and now a decisive range breakout with follow up action could drive the fresh leg of rally. Now it has to continue to hold above 12,250 zones to witness an up move towards 12350-12400 zones while key support shifts at 12,150 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.