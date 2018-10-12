Technical View: Nifty forms strong bullish candle, next target seen at 10,547

The market almost reversed its Thursday's losses on last day of the week with the Nifty50 inching closer to 10,500 levels, tracking recovery in Asian peers and driven by broadbased buying.

The index closed sharply higher on Friday and formed strong bullish candle on the daily scale and Hammer kind of formation on the weekly candlestick charts.

Huge buying was seen in banking & financials, auto, FMCG, metals and realty stocks. However, technology shares saw selling pressure with Nifty IT index falling a percent.

Considering today's sharp rebound, the next hurdle of 10,547 on Nifty may not be a difficult task for bulls to clear, experts said.

The Nifty50 after opening sharply higher at 10,331.55 extended rally as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 10,492.45. The index closed 237.80 points higher at 10,472.50.

"Last three sessions of price behaviour is pointing towards some serious buying taking place at lower levels as Nifty50 witnessed a sustained buying throughout the session with a strong gap up opening before signing off the day with a strong bullish candle. On weely charts, this kind of buying at lower levels chalked out a Hammer kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustained buying registered in both Wednesday and Friday's session is pointing towards a short term bottom at Thursday's panic low of 10,138 levels. Hence, any minor dip in next session can be an opportunity to create fresh longs, he added.

Though immediate hurdle is present around 10,547 levels strong price action with almost a confirmation of short term bottom in place this level may not be a difficult task for bulls to clear and hence this pull back shall get extended to initially test its 200-Day Moving Average whose value is placed around 10,779 levels, Mazhar feels.

However, as market may remain vulnerable to external factors a stop below 10,300 is advisable for short term traders, he advised.

India VIX fell sharply by 9.34 percent to 18.62 levels. Topping out formation of VIX suggests that some rescue could be seen in the market, experts said, adding now VIX has to cool down below 17.50-17 zones to get the sign of consolidation or buying interest in the market.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes. Put writing is at 10,400 followed by 10,300 strike while Call unwinding is at all immediate strike price. Option band signifies broader trading band between 10,300 to 10,600 zones.

"The index formed a Bullish candle with Morning Star pattern which indicates that a small follow up could confirm a short term reversal from its recent down trend. It formed a Hammer candle on weekly scale with its positive close after the correction of last five weeks," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

He said the index has also taken support at its lower band of the rising channel on weekly scale by connecting its major swing lows of 6,825, 7,893 and 10,200 zones on weekly chart.

Now it has to hold above multiple hurdle of 10,450-10,480 zones to witness an up move towards 10,600-10,650 zones while on the downside immediate support is seen at 10,350 levels, he added.

Bank Nifty opened positive and witnessed a strong momentum towards 25,500 zones. It has formed a Bullish candle on daily and a 'Bullish Engulfing' pattern on weekly scale which indicates that bulls are back on track in the market, Taparia said.

The index closed 611.90 points higher at 25,395.85.

"It has formed a bottom pattern on daily scale and a hold above 25,250 could take it towards 25,650 then 26,000 zones while support shifts higher at 25,000 zones," he said.