Technical View: Nifty forms strong bullish candle; 10900 looks possible now

The bulls carried forward the momentum seen on Friday as Nifty managed to hit another ton on Monday and reclaimed crucial moving averages which is a positive sign for the bulls. The index made a strong bullish candle on the daily charts and now the next target of 10,900 looks possible.

The Nifty index opened positive and witnessed sustained buying interest for the second consecutive trading session. It rallied by more than 200 points from 10400 to 10600 zones in the last two sessions and finally managed to close above its 50EMA.

The Nifty50 broke above its crucial 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,560 on closing basis which is a positive sign for the bulls. Traders can create long positions on the index now with a stop loss below 10,500 markets.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,526 rose to an intraday high of 10,592. It slipped marginally to 10,520 before closing the day at 10,582, up 91 points.

“It was heartening to see the Nifty50 witnessing a follow-through buying with a strong gap up opening which sustained throughout the trading session before bulls signed off the day in style with a strong bullish candle near to intraday high,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Moreover with a close above 50-Days EMA, which offered resistance twice to the index, it appears that bulls are positioning themselves for a bigger upmove towards 10900 levels for which a confirmation will come once they conquer immediate hurdle of 10630 levels on closing basis,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that on the downside it looks imminent for bulls to sustain above Monday’s gap zone of 10520 - 499 levels on a closing basis to retain bullish bias.

Hence, traders are advised to make use of dips, if any, to create fresh longs with a stop below 10500 and look for bigger targets as a close above 10630 will force the bears to run for cover, he said.

India VIX fell down by 3.57% at 13.69. Falling VIX is providing stability to bulls in the market. On the options front, maximum Put open interest is seen at 10000 followed by 10400 strikes while maximum Call open interest is at 10700 followed by 11000 which is shifting its support higher.

“Fresh and meaningful Put Writing is seen at 10500 followed by 10600 strikes while Maximum Call Writing is seen at 10900 followed by 11000 strikes. Option band signifies a trading range between 10500 to 10750 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale which indicates that bulls are having an upper hand in the market on an immediate basis,” he said.

Taparia further added that Nifty has to continue to hold above 10500 zones to extend its move towards 10620 then 10720 mark, while on the downside supports are seen at 10500 then 10430 levels.