Technical View: Nifty forms strong bearish candle, experts expect strength above 15,800

The Nifty 50 erased all intraday gains to fall from a fresh record high of 15,800 on selling across sectors on June 9.

The index formed a strong bearish candle on a daily scale as it engulfed the price recovery of the last four sessions and negated its formation of higher lows of the last four trading sessions.

Experts say the index will now have to cross and hold above 15,600 zones to witness an upmove towards 15,750 or fresh lifetime highs. The support is expected at 15,550 and thereafter, at 15400 zones.

"Strength in the market shall not be expected unless Nifty closes above 15800 levels. Therefore, traders with a high risk appetite are advised to create positional shorts on a pull back with a stop above 15,800 on a closing basis and look for targets close to 15,400," said Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.

India VIX that tracks market volatility fell by 3.07% from 15.22 to 14.75 levels.

India VIX is near its lowest levels in 17 months since February 2020 and a falling VIX could indicate a buy on decline strategy in the market.

Options data suggests an immediate trading range in between 15450 to 15800 zones. On options front, the Maximum Put OI is at 15000 followed by 15500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 16000 followed by 16200 strike. Minor Call writing is seen at 15800 then 15700 strike while Put writing is seen at 15500 then 15400 strike.

Bank Nifty opened positive but cascaded down to 34641 levels. Banking stocks gained some strength initially but weakness pulled the index to close with losses of around 285 points. It formed a Bearish candle on a daily scale with a long upper shadow and continues its formation of lower highs from the last three sessions.

"It has to hold above 34750 zones to witness an up move towards 35250 and 35500 zones while on the downside support exists at 34500 and 34000 levels," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Among stocks, bullish setup was seen in Tata Power, REC, PFC, Power Grid, NTPC, Titan, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals and HCL Tech while weakness in Petronet, LALCO, Chola Financial, Voltas, Gail, M&M Financial, Federal Bank, PNB, Sun TV, Havells and SBI.