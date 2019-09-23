Technical View: Nifty forms spinning top pattern, don't initiate fresh longs as consolidation likely

The Nifty rallied sharply for the second consecutive session on September 23 as bulls continue to rule the Dalal Street after the government slashed the corporate tax in a bid to revive the economy.

The index closed above 11,600 and formed a bullish candle, which resembles a spinning-top pattern on the daily charts as the difference between the opening and the closing price is only one-fifth (1/5th) of the day's gains.

Spinning top is often regarded as a neutral pattern that suggests indecisiveness in the market. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

Experts feel consolidation is likely in coming sessions, especially after the solid rally of previous two sessions. Traders are advised to avoid taking fresh longs.

The Nifty opened sharply higher at 11,542.70 and immediately saw some profit booking at higher levels as a result the index hit a day's low of 11,471.35, but after that initial one-hour consolidation at higher levels, it again gained strength and remained strong for the remaining session, hitting an intraday high of 11,694.85.

The index closed at 11,603.40, up 329.20 points, or 2.92 percent, on top of 5.32 percent rally in previous session.

"The Nifty50 continued its upward momentum but registered an indecisive formation called spinning top, suggesting that trades may be slightly clueless about further upmove in the near term. Hence, in the next trading session if it slips below 11,471 levels then it may undergo profit booking but more weakness should be expected on a close below today's bullish gap zone of 11,471–11,381 levels which may trigger a short term downswing," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

If it counter manages to sustain above 11,695 at least for an hour in the next trading session then the Nifty can head to test its bearish gap present in the zone of 11,772–11,798 registered on July 8, he said.

But owing to the unprecedented rise witnessed by index in the last two sessions, Mohammad advised traders to wait for some sort of corrective and consolidation phase before initiating fresh longs.

Option data suggests a further shift in the Nifty trading range in between 11,300 and 11,800.

The maximum put open interest is at 11,000, followed by 10,800 strike, while the maximum call open interest is at 11,600, followed by 11,700 strike.

Call writing was seen at 11,600, followed by 11,700 strike, while put writing was seen at 11,500, followed by 11,400 strike.

The India VIX moved up by 10.75 percent to 17.05 levels.

The Bank Nifty opened positive with gains of more than 1,000 points and headed towards 30,800 levels. It gained nearly 4,000 points from 26,700 to 30,800 levels in the last two trading sessions, as most of the private banks rallied by more than 10 percent.

The index closed 1,566.90 points higher at 30,548.45 and formed a bullish candle on the daily scale. It has been outperforming the benchmark index from last two trading sessions.