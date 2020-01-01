Technical View: Nifty forms 'Spinning Top' pattern, 12,150 crucial for correction

The Nifty50 started the year 2020 on a strong note following government's Rs 105 lakh crore infrastructure push but pared most gains as the day progressed. Concerns over fiscal prudence and plans to use funds from the centre, state and private due to lack of liquidity limited upside for the market.

The index traded in a tight band of around 30 points after initial one and half hours of trading and formed bearish candle which resembles a Spinning Top pattern on daily charts as trading remained listless through out the session.

A Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern that suggests indecisiveness in the market. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

Experts feel the consolidation is expected to continue in coming sessions and 12,150 could remain crucial for further directional move.

The Nifty50 after opening sharply higher at 12,202.15, extended the rally and hit an intraday high of 12,222.20, but after initial one-and-half-hour of trading, it wiped out early gains and turned volatile for rest of the session to hit a day's low of 12,165.30. The index closed 14 points higher at 12,182.50.

"It seems more number of technical parameters are generating sell signals on lower time frame charts as after today's price action 'our twin momentum oscillators' generated a fresh sell signal apart from MACD which triggered sell in last Tuesday’s session. Hence, correction can be expected to get accentuated if Nifty closes below 12,150 kinds of levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In such a scenario ideal target shall be around 12,050 levels, he said, adding as upsides look limited, for time being, traders are advised to avoid buying the dip and remain short with a stop above 12,290 levels on closing basis whereas fresh shorting can be considered below 12,150 levels.

India VIX fell by 0.62 percent to 11.59 levels. Volatility index has seen some recovery from lower levels which has given a pause in positive momentum but overall lower volatility indicates that declines could be bought in the market.

"One has to be cautious if VIX bottoms out and surpasses above 12-13 levels, in that scenario wider swing may be seen in the market," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On January options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike. Call writing was seen in 12,300 and 12,500 strikes while Put writing was seen at 11,800 then 11,900 strike.

Abovementioned Option data suggests a wider trading range for Nifty at 12,000-12,500 levels.

Bank Nifty remained negative to rangebound for the most part of the session but managed to hold key support of 32,000 mark. The index fell 0.18 percent to 32,102.90 and formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale.