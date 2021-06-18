Technical View: Nifty forms Spinning Top on weekly charts, 15,450 crucial level to watch

The Nifty managed to recover more than 200 points in the afternoon trade to close with moderate losses on June 18, driven by private banking & financials and index heavyweights.

The index formed a Hammer pattern on the daily charts and a Spinning Top on the weekly scale. It corrected seven-tenth of a percent during the week.

The Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. It consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow. The long lower shadow signifies the stock bounced back after testing its support, where demand is located.

The Spinning Top formation is often regarded as a neutral pattern that suggests indecisiveness in the market. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

Considering the intraday volatility, traders should remain neutral for next session before initiating index trade, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in.

India VIX fell by 3.22 percent from 15.28 to 14.79 levels. "India VIX is has come to the levels of February 2020 when it spiked to higher zones. Lower volatility indicates an overall bullish market bias but small bounce in VIX could give some volatile cues to the market," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

After opening higher at 15,756.50, the Nifty hit an intraday high of 15,761.50 but wiped out the gains in the initial half hour of the trade and hit the day's low of 15,450.90 in late morning. A gradual recovery followed and index recovered 232 points to close only 8 points lower at 15,683.40.

"The Nifty smartly recoiled from the initial support point placed around 15,450 levels, which resulted in Hammer kind of formation on daily charts, whereas weekly charts registered an indecisive candle, which resembles a Spinning Top," Mohammad said.

Despite the intraday recovery, advance decline ratio decisively skewed in favour of the bears as almost two stocks declined for every single stock, which closed in positive terrain, hinting that correction set in some kind of panic in the broader markets.

Unless the Nifty see a sustainable close above 15,761, it will remain vulnerable to a sell-off, he said.

If Nifty sustains above 15,761 on a closing basis, the trend may remain sideways in the 15,900 – 15,600 zone at least on closing basis. The level of 15,450 assumes importance as a critical support, below which weakness will resume with a bigger damage to the index, Mohammad said.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,000 followed by 15,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 16,000 followed by 15,800 strike. Call writing was seen at 16,200 then 15,700 strike, while minor Put writing was seen at 15,000 then 15,600 strike. The data indicates a trading range of 15,400-16,000 for the Nify.

TheBank Nifty opened positive at 34,735.15 but failed to hold above 34,750 and drifted towards 33,908. The second half of the session saw buying interest at lower levels and the index closed with a loss of 47.40 points at 34,558.

It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale with long lower shadow and continued to form lower highs – lower lows of the last two sessions.

"It has to hold above 34,500 levels to move towards 35,000 and 35,250 while on the downside support is seen at 34,000-33,900 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the stock front, a bullish setup was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Sun TV Network, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Mcdowell, Grasim, Cipla, Container Corporation, Jubilant FoodWorks, HDFC Bank, Marico, Dabur and HDFC Life. Weakness was seen in Mahanagar Gas, HPCL, Coal India, Gail, SAIL, ONGC, Vedanta, JSW Steel, UPL, M&M, M&M Financial, L&T Financial, PNB and RBL Bank, he said.