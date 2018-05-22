Technical View: Nifty forms small bullish candle; can go long with a stoploss below 10,500

The Nifty50 recouped early losses but managed to snap its 5-day losing streak on Tuesday. The index moved in a narrow range of nearly 70 points and made a small bullish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on charts.

Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

The Nifty index opened at 10,518 and slipped to an intraday low of 10,490 but then bulls took charge and pushed the index back above 10,500. The index made an intraday high of 10,558 before closing the day 20 points higher at 10,536.

The Nifty50 closed below its 100-day moving average and 50-DEMA which does not augur well for the bulls. The bulls will only gain strength once Nifty closes above its 5-DEMA placed around 10,600.

Investors who went long today should keep a trailing stop low below 10,500. A slip below 50-DMA placed around 10,460, could extend the selling pressure, suggest experts.

“Finally, five days of continuous fall appears to have paved the way for a pullback rally as Nifty50 registered a small bullish candle which resembles an indecisive Spinning Top kind of candlestick formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, as this pull back attempt is coming from around right technical levels the probability of sustaining can be somewhat higher. Initial signs of strength can be presumed if indices manage a sustainable close above its 5-day simple moving average whose value is placed around 10,620 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that on a close above 10,620 a strong pullback attempt can take indices towards 10,777. On the downside, it is imminent for the Nifty50 to sustain above its 50-Day Simple Moving Average whose value is placed around 10465 levels.

“Traders with high-risk appetite shall consider going long by making use of opening dip, if any, towards 10,500 levels with a stop below 10,450 on a closing basis,” he added.

India VIX fell down by 5.60 percent at 13.60 levels. On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is intact at 10,500 followed by 10,000 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 10,800 followed by 11,000 strikes.

Significant Call writing is placed at 10,800 followed by 10,700 strikes which are restricting its upside momentum while Put Writing is seen at 10,500 followed by 10,400 strikes.

“Maximum Put OI and fresh Put writing at 10,500 are likely to provide a short-term bounce and consolidative move. Option data suggests an immediate trading range between 10,450 to 10,650 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty50 index closed near to its 50-DEMA. It managed to close positive after the decline of last five trading sessions and formed a small Bullish candle on the daily scale. However, it continued its formation of lower highs – lower lows for last five trading sessions and needs to negate the same to get a short-term stability,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, it has to hold above 10,550 levels to witness an up move towards 10,625 then 10,650 levels while on the downside 10,480 then 10,440 are likely to act as key support zones,” he said.