Technical View: Nifty forms small body bearish candle; avoid long positions unless index closes above 11,533

In a volatile session, the Nifty50 wiped out most of the early gains to end marginally higher on August 25 supported by banking and auto names.

On a positive start, the Nifty moved above 11,500 but failed to hold on the intraday gains and formed a small body bearish candle.

It continued forming higher highs- higher lows for the third consecutive session and supports gradually shifted higher with the scope for further upside.

The index has to hold above 11,350 to witness an upmove to 11,600 zones. On the downside, the medium-term support shifted to 11,300-11,250, experts said.

India VIX moved up by 2.04 percent at 19.62 levels. Volatility is cooling week on week basis, which suggests a bullish stance and the buy-on-decline strategy could continue in the market.

The Nifty is passing through a sideways phase and a downswing can be expected in the next session. If it slips below 11,400 levels, the weakness can get extended towards its 20-day exponential moving average whose value is placed around 11,250, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in.

It would be prudent to avoid long positions unless the Nifty closes above 11,533. Intraday traders can consider shorting below 11,420 and look for a target close to 11,300, he added.

Options data suggests a trading range of 11,300-11,600 for the coming few days, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 11000 followed by 11400 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11500 followed by 11800 strike. We have seen Call writing at 11800 and 11550 strike while Put writing is seen at 11000 then 11250 strike.

The Bank Nifty continued its outperformance and has rallied around 1,000 points in the last two sessions. It continued its positive momentum after going past 22,400. It is headed towards its next hurdle of 23,200, Taparia added.

It has to hold above 22,750 to witness a fresh breakout above 23,200 and then 23500-24000 zones. On the downside, key support exists at 22,400.

Positive setup was seen in LIC Housing, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Havells, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank while weak structure was seen in Cadila, Sun Pharma, Biocon and L&T, he said.