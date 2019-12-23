Technical View: Nifty forms small bodied candle, 12,200 level crucial

The Nifty50 recovered losses in late trade and closed on a flat note with a negative bias on December 23. Overall it was a volatile session and the BJP's loss in Jharkhand elections might have soured the market sentiment a bit.

The index snapped four-day winning streak and formed small bodied green candle on daily chart as closing was higher than opening value.

As Nifty appeared to have taken support after testing its 5-day EMA (which is placed at 12,220) and staged a late recovery from intraday low of 12,213, 12,000 could be a crucial level to watch out for in coming sessions, experts feel.

The Nifty50 started the week on a muted note at 12,235.45 and remained listless throughout the session in a narrow range of 84 points. It touched an intraday high of 12,287.15 and low of 12,213.25, before signing off the session with a loss of 9 points at 12,262.80.

"This kind of behaviour may be hinting that Nifty is likely to remain subdued in next couple of trading sessions until expiry. Moreover, our twin momentum oscillators generated a sell signal which usually facilitates a sideways move with negative bias," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"There seems to be limited upsides as market appears to have reached some sort of over bought zone in the near term. A close below 12,200 levels shall tilt the tide in favour of bears and can trigger a short-term downswing," he said.

Therefore, for time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to avoid long positions and intraday traders can consider shorting below 12,200 levels and look for a target of 12,100 with a stop above intraday high.

Nifty index started the session with marginal loss on back of gap down opening in index heavyweight Reliance Inds. Index breached its sequence of making Higher Highs – Higher Lows of last seven sessions and concluded the day with marginal loss. It remained in a narrow range for most part of the session and formed a small green body candle on daily chart. Overall chart structure is strong and till the time, Nifty sustains above its support zone of 12150 – 12200, we maintain our positive stance on market for an up move towards 12350 - 12400 levels.

On monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,200 followed by 12,000 strike, whereas maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,300 followed by 12,400 strike.

Put writing was seen in 12,250 and 12,150 strike, while Call writing was seen at 12,300 followed by 12,350 strike. This Option data suggests the Nifty could trade in a range of 12,150 to 12,350 levels in coming sessions.

India VIX fell by 2.94 percent at 11.95 levels.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services feels the lower volatility could continue to provide the support to the index to attract fresh buying interest.

Bank Nifty continued to make higher highs for eighth consecutive session and concluded the session with negligible loss over its previous close, down 0.14 percent at 32,339.50.

The banking index formed a Doji kind of candle on daily scale, indicating indecisiveness among the market participants. However, it is sustaining well above its consolidation breakout level on weekly chart, which is a positive sign for the index, experts feel.