Technical View: Nifty forms small-bodied bullish candle, support exists at 15,650-15,550

The Nifty made up for the losses suffered in the previous session to close near the day's high on June 10, forming a small-bodied bullish candle and an inside bar on the daily scale.

The market opened higher and remained in the positive territory throughout the day, helped by metal, pharma, PSU bank and realty stocks.

The Nifty has to hold above 15,700 to witness an up move towards 15,900 and 16,000, while on the downside, support exists at 15,650 and 15,550, experts said.

"Based on the weight of technical evidence, we advise traders to remain neutral on the long side, whereas shorting should be considered below 15,600 levels for targets of 15,400 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.

India VIX that tracks market volatility moved up by 1.71 percent from 14.75 to 15 levels.

Still, the volatility index is near its lowest levels in 17 months and a falling VIX could continue to keep the buy-on-decline strategy in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put OI is at 15,000 followed by 15,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 16,000 followed by 16100 strike. Call unwinding was seen at all the immediate strikes, while Put writing is seen at 15,700 then 15,500 strike.

The options data suggests an immediate trading range of 15,500 to 15,900.

The Bank Nifty opened positive and after an early consolidation, it headed towards 35,165. Banking stocks witnessed strength after declining in the previous two sessions and ended the day around 330 points higher.

It formed a bullish candle and an inside bar on the daily scale, negating the formation of lower highs of the last three sessions.

"It has to hold above 35,000 zones to witness an up move towards 35,500 and 35,750 zones, while on the downside, support exists at 34,750 and 34,500 levels," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the stock front, a bullish setup was seen in Bajaj Finance, DLF, Bata India, Godrej Consumer Products, LIC Housing, Bajaj Finserv, MFSL, PEL, Pidilite Industries, Biocon, Cadila Healthcare, Apollo Tyre, Divis Labs, SBI, Mcdowell, ICICI Prudential, Cipla and Jubilant FoodWorks. Weakness was seen in Concor, Bajaj Auto, Exide Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and L&T.