Technical View: Nifty forms small bearish candle; consolidation likely to continue

Robust demand prospects have aided sharp gains for the healthcare sector in the recent months.

Nifty ended on a negative note and erased most of the previous session's gains in the volatile session on July 12, falling below 19,400 amid selling in IT stocks ahead of likelihood of subdued earnings.

After a positive start, the Nifty50 index remained in the green for the first half, while selling in the mid-session erased all the gains. Meanwhile, it has tested a 19,507.70 level. However, ended the session at day's low point amid last hour selling pressure.

On daily charts, the index has formed a small bearish candle and has also formed a lower top formation on intraday charts.

"The Nifty continued to trade within the range 19300 – 19550 for the seventh trading session. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty is facing resistance in the zone 19500 – 19550, around the previous swing high. The hourly momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover and is whipsawing on account of the sideways consolidation in the Nifty," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"Until we get a decisive close beyond the extremes of the range (19300 – 19550) we can expect the consolidation to continue. The strategy to trade such a consolidation would be to take a contrarian view around the extremes of the range. In this case, we are approaching the lower boundary 19300 and hence we should look out for a sign of strength around the support and go long."

"Overall, the trend is positive, and Nifty is undergoing time wise correction. Crucial support zone stands at 19300 – 19280 while the resistance zone is placed at 19460 – 19485," he added.

Bank Nifty

"The bears continue to dominate the market, as the Bank Nifty index broke below the support level of 44800. This suggests a bearish sentiment in the index," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

"The next support level on the downside is located at 44500 levels. If the index dips towards this level, it may present an opportunity for traders to initiate long positions, expecting a potential bounce from this support."

"On the upside, the immediate hurdle is at 45000, where the highest open interest is observed on the call side. This level may act as resistance for the index," Shah added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.