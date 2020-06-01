Technical View: Nifty forms Shooting Star pattern, profit booking seen if it breaks 9,700

The Nifty50 started the month on a strong note and closed sharply higher for the fourth consecutive session on June 1, though there was some profit booking at higher levels.

Positive global cues along with further easing in lockdown measures from today onwards lifted the market mood with a hope that situation may get back to normal soon.

The index closed strong above 9,800, but failed to sustain 9,900, which resulted into formation of Shooting Star kind of pattern on daily charts.

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern, but it would require confirmation before we can conclude that the trend will get reversed in the near future.

The Nifty rallied nearly 800 points, or 9 percent, in four sessions, which indicated that bulls may be in need of some breather. Hence Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised traders to remain neutral for next one or two trading sessions and wait for dips into the strong support zone to create fresh long positions.

The Nifty50 climbed to 9,726.85 at open and gradually extended rally to hit an intraday high of 9,931.60 in afternoon, but witnessed some profit booking at higher levels in last couple of hours of trade. Finally the index settled at 9,826.15, up 245.85 points or 2.57 percent.

"Despite a strong gap up opening bulls appears to have chosen to take some profits at higher levels owing to which Nifty50 depicted a Shooting Star kind of formation with relatively longer upper shadow when compared to the body of the candle. Yet times these kind of formations pave the way for profit booking provided Nifty trades below 9,706 levels in next trading session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In that scenario today's bullish gap present in the zone of 9,706 – 9,598 levels may act as a support if this rally has legs further in the upward direction, he said.

"Moreover, by the principle of polarity, 55-day EMA which offered resistance on the way upside can now act as a support level whose value is placed around 9,529 levels. Hence, going forward a strong support may emerge in the zone of 9,700 – 9,529 kinds of levels," he added.

Contrary to this if bulls manages a close above 9,931 levels then next target shall be around 10,159 levels, he feels.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments also feels profit booking at these levels cannot be ruled out. "However, the trend continues to remain positive and every dip can be used to accumulate the Nifty for a target of 9,950-10,000."

The Bank Nifty was the leader in today's rally as it opened strong at 19,728.90 and crossed 20,000 mark to hit an intraday high of 20,225.35, but saw some profit booking at higher levels. As a result, it settled below that mark, up 662.65 points or 3.43 percent at 19,959.90 and also formed Shooting Star kind of pattern on daily charts.



