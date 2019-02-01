Technical View: Nifty forms 'Shooting Star' pattern on Budget day, 10,812 crucial for bulls

The Nifty50 trimmed its gains amid volatility and closed last session of the week higher on Friday after the government maintained its fiscal discipline, and provided stimulus to farmers and tax payers through several schemes in its last Budget ahead of general elections 2019.

The index formed bullish candle on the daily charts, which resembles a 'Shooting Star' kind of pattern while for the week also, it formed bullish candle.

Considering the loss of 90 points from day's high, traders looked a bit cautious after the Interim Budget 2019 and ahead of Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week, experts said, adding 10,812 could be crucial level to watch out for.

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels.

This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern, but it would require confirmation before we can conclude that the trend will get reversed in near future.

The Nifty50 opened the February series higher at 10,851.35 and witnessed strong momentum in mid hour of the session to hit an intraday high of 10,983.45, but remained volatile as it failed to cross crucial key hurdle of 10,985 zones. It wiped out gains in last hour to touch a day's low of 10,813.45, but immediately recouped some losses to close 62.70 points higher at 10,893.70. The index gained a percent during the week.

"In line with projections Nifty50 extended its upswing towards its higher end of the consolidation range with a high of 10,983 lrevels where it encountered selling pressure which resulted in the Inverted Hammer (or Shooting Star) kind of formation with longer upper shadow pointing out selling pressure at higher levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Hence, in next trading session it will come under selling pressure if it trades below 10,812 kind of levels, he said, adding unless it clears its critical resistance of 10,987 in next one or two sessions then there will be higher probability of eventually Nifty slipping towards 10,600 kind of levels.

According to him, for time being aggressive traders with high risk appetite can initiate fresh shorts by making use of any rally towards 10,950 in the first 30 minutes itself on Monday with a stop above 10,980 on closing basis.

India VIX fell sharply by 8.18 percent to 15.72 levels today and corrected by 11.14 percent this week which is giving some comfort to bulls but needs to hold below 16 to get a decisive range breakout above 10,985 zones.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,700 followed by 10,400 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike.

Call writing is at 11,200 followed by 11,100 strike while Put writing is at 10,800 followed by 10,900 strike.

Experts said Option band signifies a wider trading range for the market as being the beginning of series in between 10,500 to 11,000-11,200 zones.

"Nifty index formed a high wave candle with wider range of 170 points which suggests a tug of war to break the range as dips are being bought and hurdles are intact at higher levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

He said the index has seen been making higher highs - higher lows from last three trading sessions and needs to hold above 10,820 zones to extend its move towards 10,985 then a fresh leg of rally towards 11,080 zones. "On the downside support exists at 10,777 then 10,700 zones."

The index formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale with long lower shadow but still got stuck in the broader trading boundary, Taparia said.

Bank Nifty remained under pressure as it failed to hold above 27,500 zones and drifted towards 27,000 zones. The index closed 209.50 points lower at 27,085.95.

"It formed a bearish candle on daily charts and a Long Legged Doji on weekly scale which indicates an absence of follow up buying at higher zones," Chandan Taparia said.

The index has to cross and hold above 27,150 zones to witness an upmove towards 27,350 then 27,500 zones while on the downside support exists at 26,850 then 26,666 zones, it added.