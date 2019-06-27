Technical View: Nifty forms Shooting Star pattern; needs to hold 11,800 for upside

Nifty wiped out initial gains in the last couple of hours of trade amid volatility due to F&O expiry and correction in European indices on June 27.

The index failed to hold 11,900 and closed flat, forming bearish candle that resembles Shooting Star pattern on daily charts.

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern, but it would require confirmation before we can conclude that the trend will get reversed in the near future.

Nifty has to firmly hold 11,800 in coming sessions to avoid bearishness, which could take it towards 12,000, experts feel.

Nifty after opening higher at 11,860.85 extended gains and hit an intraday high of 11,911.15, but failed to hold the same level and corrected in the last couple of hours of trade to hit a day's low of 11,821.05. It closed 6 points lower at 11,841.50.

"In the next trading session, if Nifty slips below 11,821 then it can undergo some more selling pressure with initial targets close to 11,760. In case if the index fails to sustain above 11800 in next session then the chances of resuming its downswing will be much higher with targets placed around 11,650," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, he added that if June 27 intraday profit booking is related to expiry related reasons and the market stabilises in the next session, then ideally it should pick up its upward momentum. In that scenario, one can look for higher targets placed around 12,000.

So, essentially more clarity on directional front shall emerge after Friday's session based on which a directional bet can be created, he added.

Hence, for time being it looks prudent on the part of traders to remain neutral, he advised.

For Nifty options, the July series options data is scattered at various strike prices since it is the beginning of the new series. Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,500. Put writing was seen at 11,800 and 11,600 strikes while Call writing was seen at 12,400 and 12,500 strikes.

India VIX fell 1.55 percent to 14.52.

Experts feel options data suggests a wider trading range of 11,650-12,250.

Bank Nifty traded in a broader range of 31,150-31,500 for most of the session but managed to hold above 31,000.

The index closed 107.15 points higher at 31,269.50 and formed a small-bodied candle with long upper shadow on the daily scale.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 31,000 to extend its move towards 31,313 then 31,500; while on the downside supports are seen at 30,800 then 30,600," said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.