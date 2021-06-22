Technical View: Nifty forms Shooting Star pattern; 15,765 level crucial for further upside

After a strong start, selling pressure at higher levels shaved off more than 100 points from the day's high leaving Nifty 50 with moderate gains at close on June 22.

The index formed bearish candle resembling a Shooting Star kind of pattern on the daily charts. Experts feel 15,765 could act as a crucial level for the Nifty for either side of trade.

A Shooting Star pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern but it would require confirmation.

Considering today's weak price action, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised intraday traders to consider shorting below 15,760 levels and look for a target close to 15,650 by placing a stop above intraday high.

The Nifty50 started off day higher at 15,840.50 and hit an intraday high of 15,895.75. The index gradually erased gains to hit a day's low of 15,752.10 in late trade but managed to remain in positive terrain. It settled with 26.30 points gains at 15,772.80.

"Albeit the market witnessed a gap up opening, by the end of the day, bulls disappointed as Nifty registered Shooting Star kind of formation with relatively longer upper shadow hinting lack of conviction on the part of bulls at higher levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In next session, unless Nifty sustains above 15,765 levels it may attract selling pressure on intraday basis which may drag it down towards its 20-day simple moving average whose value is placed around 15,650 levels, according to him.

Contrary to this, strength shall resume if bulls manage to push the index beyond 15,900 on closing basis, and on such a close eventually higher targets towards 16,300 can be expected, he said.

India VIX has been rangebound around 14-15 levels for couple of weeks now, falling by 2.14 percent from 15.06 to 14.73 levels on Tuesday.

Option data indicated that a trading range for the Nifty50 could be between 15,500 and 16,000 levels. Maximum Put open interest was seen at 15500 followed by 15000 strike while maximum Call open interest was seen at 16000 followed by 15900 strike. Call writing was seen at 15900 then 16000 strike while Put writing was seen at 15800 then 15650 strike.

Bank Nifty opened positive at 35,084.90 but failed to hold above its hurdle of 35,250 and gradually drifted towards 34,650 levels. It closed 126.30 points lower at 34,745 and formed a bearish candle on daily scale.

"The index stuck in the grip of option writer ahead of its monthly expiry. Now it has to hold above 34,750 levels to move towards 35,000 and 35,250 zones while on the downside support is seen at 34,500 and 34,250 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On stocks front, he said bullish setup was seen in Maruti Suzuki, Piramal Enterprises, UPL, ICICI Prudential Life, Container Corporation, Wipro, Tata Consumer Products, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, ACC, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Titan while weakness was seen in Bajaj Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Max Financial Services, M&M Financial, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur India.