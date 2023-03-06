 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Shooting Star kind of pattern, further sharp upmove possible only above 17,800

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

For coming sessions, 17,800 is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty50 for further upside towards psychological 18,000 mark, with support at 17,300-17,500 area, experts said.

The Nifty50 maintained its upward march for yet another session and closed with a gain of more than 100 points on March 6, as most of the sectors barring PSU banks & realty joined the rally.

The index saw a strong gap up opening at 17,680 and hit an intraday high of 17,800, but there was some profit taking in later part of the session, which resulted in to around 90 points loss from the day's high. Finally, the index settled with 117 points gains at 17,712, with above average volumes, and formed small bodied bullish candle which somewhat resembles Shooting Star kind of pattern formation on the daily charts, but maintained higher highs higher lows formation for the second consecutive session.

A Shooting Star pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels. The pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern but requires confirmation.

