Technical View: Nifty forms robust bullish candle; upside may extend up to 11,480

Bulls roared at Dalal Street on Friday as follow up buying helped frontline indices end at record closing highs. The Nifty50 after opening higher remained on upward path throughout the session, forming robust bullish candle on the daily candlestick chart as well as weekly chart.

All sectoral as well as broader indices participated in the rally barring PSU Bank. FMCG and Metal indices were the biggest gainers, rising 2 percent each while the Nifty Midcap index was up 0.9 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit record high for the 21st time in 2018, closed 352.21 points higher at 37,336.85, driven by ITC which was the biggest gainer with 5 percent rally after Q1 earnings.

It was a strong start to the August series as the Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,232.75 rallied sharply to hit fresh intraday all-time high of 11,283.40. The index, which did not fall below the 11,200 levels today, closed 111.10 points or 0.99 percent higher at 11,278.40.

Benchmark indices rallied 2 percent this week.

"Bulls signed off the week in style on a strong note in uncharted territories with a bullish candle after registering a gap up opening," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He feels interestingly across the time frames on weekly and monthly charts things are looking very promising with robust bullish candle formations. "Hence, this upswing shall eventually get expanded further into the zone of 11,480–11,541 levels where indices shall encounter resistance on long term charts. Then for confirmation of further upmoves Nifty50 need to register a fresh breakout above 11,540 levels."

He said on the downsides Friday's gap zone of 11,210–11,185 shall offer immediate support where as critical support shall be assumed around 11,100 levels below which Nifty50 shall face enhanced selling pressure in short term. Hence, it looks prudent for traders to initiate fresh buys around 11,210 on dips with a stop below 11,100 on closing basis, he added.

India VIX moved up by 2.39% at 12.31 levels. Overall lower volatility is giving the tight grip to bulls, experts said.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strike. Significant Put writing was seen at 11,200 and 11,000 strike whereas Call writing was seen 11,700 followed by 11,400 strike.

"The index has been making higher highs - higher lows from last six trading sessions and formed a Bullish Candle similar to a Bullish Marubozu on daily as well as weekly scale which indicates that complete dominance by the bulls," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said now the index has to continue to hold above 11,200 zones to extend its move towards 11,350 and 11,400 zones while on the downside major support is seen at 11,171 levels.

Bank Nifty finally surpassed its life time high of 27,652 and made a new life time high of 27,661 levels. It formed a strong Bullish Candle on daily as well as weekly scale.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 27,440 zones to extend its momentum towards 27,800 then 28,000 while on the downside major support exists at 27,400 then 27,165 levels," Taparia said.