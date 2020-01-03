Technical View: 'Nifty forms red bodied candle pattern; avoid long positions'

Nifty failed to show a follow-through up move of yesterday's gains and ended lower with Nifty falling below 12,250 level.

The index opened lower amid rising middle-east tensions and extend the losses during the day and formed a red bodied candle with lower shadow on daily scale.

It has been consolidating between 12,118 and 12,293 zones since last twelve trading sessions and now a decisive range breakout with follow up action could drive the fresh leg of rally, experts say.

"In next trading session if Nifty fails to sustain above 12,191 levels on closing basis then it shall set the tone for correction with initial target placed around 12,070 levels whereas on the upsides struggle shall continue even if Nifty registers a breakout above 12,293 levels and on such a breakout the rally can get extended upto 12,400 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

"For time being traders are advised to avoid long positions in index while remaining focussed on stock specific opportunities," he added.

India VIX moved up by 10.49% at 12.69 levels.

Option data suggests a wider trading range in between 12,000 to 12,500 zones.

On options front, maximum Put OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike. We have seen Put writing in 12,000 and 12,200 strike while Call writing is seen at 12,400 then 12,200 strike.

Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark indices and formed a negative candle on daily chart.