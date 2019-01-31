Technical View: Nifty forms 'Long White Day' pattern, volatility seen on Interim Budget day

Bulls were back strongly at Dalal Street on Thursday, the day of expiry of January futures & options contracts. The Nifty50 recovered losses seen in previous four consecutive sessions and closed above 10,800 levels ahead of crucial event - Interim Budget 2019 which will be presented on February 1.

The index reclaimed its 50 DEMA and formed big bullish candle, which resembles a Long White Day kind of formation on the daily charts.

Ideally looking at Thursday's rally the market could head towards its upper end of consolidation range (10,950), but as it is a Budget day, there could be rangebound trade, experts said.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 10,690.55 extended gains gradually as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 10,838.05. The index rallied 179.20 points or 1.68 percent to close at 10,831 while in the first month of 2019, it lost 0.3 percent and formed 'Doji' kind of pattern on monthly charts.

"It appears to be a Long White Day kind of formation on the bourses backed by short covering on F&O expiry day just ahead of Vote on Account session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said technically speaking after Thursday's move index should ideally head towards its upper end of consolidation range placed around 10,950 levels as the current leg of upswing also originated after nearing the lower band of said consolidation range with a low of 10,583.

However, as next session is going to be influenced by Interim Budget market can move strongly in both the directions, he added.

He said post Budget event it is inevitable for the indices to sustain above 10,678 levels to retain the bullish stance and breach of this shall negate the positive impact of Thursday's strong upmove and Nifty may even head below the recent low of 10,583 levels.

India VIX fell by 4.08 percent to 17.12 levels. Volatility has to cool down below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout else it may again get stuck at higher zones near to 10,985 levels.

Since it is the beginning of the new series, so option data is scattered at different strikes. Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,700 followed by 10,400 strike while meaningful maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike.

Experts said Call writing and Put writing is at different strikes and early option band signifies a trading range in between 10,500 to 11,000-11,200 zones which is almost similar band of the last series.

"Nifty index has to continue to hold above 10,777 zones to witness an upmove towards next major hurdle at 10,929 and 10,985 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,720 then 10,650 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

Bank Nifty opened positive and witnessed a strong momentum towards 27,300 zones. It managed to surpass its 50 DEMA and started to form higher highs - higher lows on daily scale.

The index closed at 27,295.45, up 469.95 points today and is in process to form a bullish candle on weekly scale.

"Now it has to hold above 27,150 zones to extend its gains towards 27,500 then 27,750 zones while on the downside support exists at 27,000 then 26,850 levels," Taparia said.