Technical View: Nifty forms 'Long Legged Doji' pattern, rangebound trade to continue

The Nifty50 closed the rangebound session on a flat note amid mixed global cues on Tuesday and formed 'Long Legged Doji' kind of pattern on the daily scale.

The selling in banking & financials and auto stocks pulled the market lower but the buying in FMCG, IT and pharma stocks limited losses.

The typical long-legged Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price but there was a lot of intraday movement on either side.

The recovery from day's low indicated that the rangebound trade is expected to continue in coming sessions, experts said.

The Nifty50 after opening flat remained rangebound, but fell sharply in afternoon to hit day's low of 10,583.65. The index managed to recover in late trade to touch an intraday high of 10,690.35 amid volatility. Finally, it settled at 10,652.20, down 9.30 points from previous close.

"Nifty50 registered a Long legged Doji kind of formation as it moved in both directions with a swing of around 107 points before signing off the session almost where it opened," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said this intraday recovery from day's low of 10,583 is clearly suggesting that market is still in a range of 11,000–10,500 mark and unless 10,500 in the near term is breached selling shall not get accentuated further.

In case 10,530 is breached then critical supports on long term charts are placed in the zone of 10,333–10,270 kind of levels which shall come to the rescue of bulls there by preventing bigger damage to the indices, he added.

Mazhar said if Nifty stabilises above 10,530 levels, a pull back towards 10,765 can be expected which, as of now, appears to be a critical hurdle on the upside and a close above the same can signal some relief for the bulls.

For time being, he advised traders to avoid short positions and focus on long side stock specific opportunities.

India VIX fell by 2.5 percent to 18.42 levels but overall higher volatility is keeping the volatile swing in the market with restricted upside.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

Call unwinding is at 10,900 followed by 11,000 strike while Put unwinding is at 10,800 strike followed by 10,900 strike. Option band signifies a shift in lower trading range in between 10,550 to 10,777 zones.

"Nifty index has been making lower lows from last six trading sessions and holding below its 50 DEMA as made the lowest level of this month. Now it has to hold above 10,650 and to cross above 10,700 zones to form a short term reversal pattern else weakness could continue in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now if it manages to hold above 10,690 zones then bounce back could be seen towards 10,777 then 10,820 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,580 then 10,535 levels, he added.

Bank Nifty continued its weakness towards 26,440 marks and has been forming lower lows from last six consecutive sessions. It has recently broken its rising support trendline and holding below its 50 DEMA. The index closed at 26,573.40, down 79.65 points.

Now till its holds below 27,000 zones it can continue its selling pressure towards 26,400 then 26,250 zones while on the upside medium term hurdle is seen at 27,150 zones," Taparia said.