Technical View | Nifty forms Long Legged Doji pattern on weekly scale, support at 17,900

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

A fresh round of selling is possible if the Nifty slips below the crucial support level of 17,800 and the index can slide to 17,650-17,600, Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities said

The Nifty snapped a three-day losing streak to close higher on January 13 on easing inflation, a rise in growth numbers and impressive December quarter numbers from IT companies. FII outflows, however, capped the upside.

The index traded lower in the morning but recovered to hit the intraday high of 17,999 in the afternoon. It closed 98 points higher at 17,957, supported by banking & financial services, auto, technology and metal stocks.

It formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index ended half a percent higher for the week as well and made a Long Legged Doji pattern on the weekly timeframe, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the market trend.

For the coming sessions, 17,900 is expected to be the sacrosanct support followed by crucial support of 17,800, while 18,000-18,200 will act as resistance, experts said.

“For the next few trading sessions, the 100-day SMA (simple moving average), or 17,900, would act as sacrosanct support levels. A pullback formation above the same can drive the index to 20-day SMA or 18,075," Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President-Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said. A further upside can take the index to 18,200.

A fresh round of selling is possible if the Nifty slips below 17,800 and it can drop to 17,650-17,600, the market expert said.