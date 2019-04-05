App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Long Legged Doji' pattern on weekly chart, consolidation may continue

On the downside, 11,544 appears to be the critical support for near term, a breach of which shall confirm weakness with initial targets placed around 11,300, Mazhar Mohammad said.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 after opening strong remained rangebound on the positive side and extended gains in late trade to close higher on April 5 after two-day weakness. Positive global cues, and buying in banking & financials, technology and metals led the rally.

The index closed above 11,650 levels and formed small bullish candle which resembles a 'Spinning Top' kind of formation on daily candlestick charts.

For the week, the index gained 0.4 percent and formed 'Long Legged Doji' pattern on weekly scale.

related news

Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

A typical long-legged Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price but there was a lot of intraday movement on either side.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,665.95 remained rangebound with a positive bias and in late trade, it extended gains to hit an intraday high of 11,689.65 led by buying interest in heavyweights counter.

It has recently taken support at previous swing high of 11,550 zone and got stuck in between 11,550 to 11,760 zones from last six trading sessions. It closed at 11,665.95, up 0.59 percent.

"Albeit Nifty50 signed off the week on a positive note, it registered indecisive formations on both weekly as well as daily charts. On weekly chart a Long legged Doji was registered where as a mild bounce in Friday's session depicted Spinning Top kind of formation suggesting that traders are clueless about further direction after 7 consecutive weeks of positive closes," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said, going forward, some sort of consolidation with negative bias can't be ruled out with upside remaining capped around 11,760 levels for time being.

On the downside, 11,544 appears to be the critical support for near term, a breach of which shall confirm weakness with initial targets placed around 11,300, he added.

Contrary to these expectations if strength continues then bulls can manage a retest of recent swing highs placed around 11,760 levels, according to him.

As long as Nifty trades below 11,760 levels, Mazhar Mohammad advised to avoid buying into the indices on dips.

India VIX fell by 1.39 percent to 18.39 levels.

VIX started to hold at higher levels so it requires a cool off to shifts the market base to higher zones, experts said, adding Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 11,500 to 11,800 zones.

On the Option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Minor Call writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,900 strike while Put writing is at 11,600 followed by 11,700 strike.

"Nifty index formed a small bodied Bullish candle on the daily scale while a Doji candle on weekly scale which indicates that declines are being bought in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now index has to hold above 11,600 zone to witness an upmove towards 11,760 zones while major support exists at 11,550 zone, he added.

Bank Nifty remained in a small trading range and formed an inside bar or a Bullish Harami pattern on daily scale as it traded inside the trading range of last session. It formed a bearish candle on weekly scale. The index closed 179.75 points higher at 30,084.65.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 30,000 zone to witness an up move towards 30,500 then 30,650 zones while support exists at 29,888-29,800 zones," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kerala MP hits back After Yogi Adityanath Says Cong Infected With Musl ...

Advani’s ‘Adversaries, Not Enemy’ Remark a Parting Shot for New ...

PM Narendra Modi's Election Rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.