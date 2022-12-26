 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms long bullish candle, 18,200 crucial for further upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 26, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

The recovery was on expected lines as after taking strong support at 17,800-17,850, RSI (relative strength index) moved closer to oversold levels. Hence, going ahead, Friday's low of 17,780 (which was also Monday's low) is expected to act as a support for the Nifty50 in the monthly expiry week, whereas on the upside 18,200 (50 days simple moving average) is likely to be key for the further northward journey, experts said.

The Nifty50 rebounded sharply on December 26 to close above the psychological 18,000 mark, after a four-day downtrend, driven by short-covering and value buying in several beaten-down stocks.

The Nifty50 closed with a long bullish candle on the daily charts after a long bearish candle in the previous session, while the RSI climbed over the 40 level, from around the 32 level seen on last Friday, indicating positive momentum.

The index opened flat at 17,830 and after initial volatility, immediately gained momentum to make a sharp up move in the rest of the session. It touched an intraday high of 18,084 in late trade and finally settled with 208 points or 1.17 percent gains at 18,015.

"After last week's underperformance, Indian markets witnessed a sharp short-covering rally in the absence of any global cues. Our market had become oversold as the Nifty daily RSI was near 30 and the Put/Call ratio was 0.72; therefore, we are seeing a short-covering bounce," Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said.

Technically, Nyati said the Nifty has reclaimed its 100-day moving average (DMA), but 18,088, 18,133, and 18,200 are multiple hurdles on an immediate basis. Nifty has to cross its 50-DMA of 18,200 to gain any meaningful strength, while 17,850 will act as immediate support, he added.