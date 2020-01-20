Technical View: Nifty forms Long Black Day Candle, 12,216 crucial for further downside

The Nifty opened with a bang to hit a new intraday high on January 20 only to slip immediately, wiping out all the gains following Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank's quarterly earnings that seem to have left the investors unimpressed. The selling pressure extended into afternoon after Kotak Mahindra Bank came out with its December earnings.

The index erased 206 points from the day's high to close way below 12,300, the immediate crucial support level seen last week, and formed a large bearish candle that resembles a Long Black Day pattern on daily charts, as the closing was far lower than the opening tick.

Experts says the day's low could be vital for further downside, but 12,000 would continue to be crucial support for the index.

The Nifty went past 12,400 to hit a record high of 12,430.50 in the opening minutes but immediately found itself in the bear trap. Selling pressure extended as the day progressed and the index closed near the day's low at 12,224.50, down 127.90 points, or 1.04 percent.

"Finally, the bulls appear to have surrendered as the Nifty50 registered a long black day after witnessing a strong opening with a new life-time high of 12,430. This sell-off appears to have triggered a short-term corrective swing with a reversal of the near-term trend in favour of the bears. Hence, any bounce in the zone of 12,250–12,290 shall be an ideal opportunity to create fresh shorts," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said in case the Nifty breaches 12,216 in the next trading session, then it shall ideally extend the correction into the bullish gap zone, registered on January 9, present between 12,132 and 12,044.

As upsides shall remain capped in the near term at around 12,400, traders are advised to create fresh shorts either on bounce into the zone of 12,250–12,290 levels or if the Nifty trades below 12,200 for more than 30 minutes and look for a target close of 12,050 with a stop above 12,350 on closing basis, he added.

The Nifty Bank also traded in line with the Nifty as it rallied on opening and fell gradually as the day progressed. The index lost 509.95 points, or 1.61 percent, to close at 31,080.70 and formed a Long Black Day candle on daily charts.

"The Nifty Bank has an important support zone at 30,800 - 30,900, which, if breached on the downside, will weaken the near-term structure for the index and open up fresh downside for the index. However, the resistance for the index is seen around 31,450-31,600," Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research-Equity at Indiabulls Ventures, said.

All sectoral indices, barring FMCG and realty, closed in the red. The broader markets also corrected but outperformed benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices fell around 0.6 percent each.