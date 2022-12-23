 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms long bearish candle on weekly charts, selling pressure to continue if index stays below 18,000

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

The index has lost more than 1,000 points from its record high of 18, 821.5 on December 1

The Nifty wilted under another bout of selling to close below the psychologically vital 18,000 mark on December 23, as weak global cues, the resurgence of Covid and a spectre of more rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve haunted the market.

The Nifty opened lower at 17,977 and the downtrend continued, with the index sliding to the day’s low of 17,779. The index closed 320 points, or 1.77 percent, down at 17,807. For the week, the fall was 2.5 percent, the third successive week third that the index closed lower.

It formed a long bearish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts, indicating more weakness ahead. The index has lost more than 1,000 points from its record high of 18, 821.5 on December 1.

Given the back-to-back three bearish candles and lower high, lower low formation for the second consecutive session, experts expect more selling pressure.

"After a long time, the index closed below the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) and also formed a long bearish candle on weekly charts, which is broadly negative," Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities said.

As long as the index stays below 18,000, bears may tighten control, he said. The index can slip to 17,600-17,500.