Technical View | Nifty forms long bearish candle but takes support at 18,000 ahead of FOMC minutes

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 04, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

The Nifty50 erased all its previous two-day gains and lost nearly 200 points on January 4 despite positive global cues, but has taken support at the crucial 18,000 mark, where we have seen the maximum Put open interest in the current series. Traders seem to be cautious ahead of the FOMC minutes release, which is expected tonight.

The index opened flat at 18,231, and after initial volatility, turned sharply lower as the day progressed to hit an intraday low of 18,021. Finally, it settled with 190 points or 1 percent loss at 18,043, and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts.

If the index manages to hold on to 18,000 mark in the coming session then there is a possibility of a rebound. But breaking the mark can weaken the mood further, experts said.

The selling was seen across sectors, with banking and financial services, metal, IT, realty, and oil and gas falling 1-2 percent.

"This decline has engulfed the gains of the last four sessions in the Nifty, and selling pressure in the banking index, which was acting as a saviour so far, has further deteriorated the mood," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking said.

Mishra feels the pressure may increase below the 18,000 level in the Nifty. Keeping in mind the scenario, it is prudent to limit leveraged positions and wait for clarity, the market expert advised.