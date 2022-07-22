Technical View | Nifty forms large bullish candle on weekly scale, ready for move towards 17,000

The Nifty closed in green for the sixth session in a row, supported by gains in banking & financial services, FMCG and auto stocks.

The index ended at 16,719.50, rising 114 points, its highest closing since May 2. It made a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with higher high, higher low formation and a robust bullish candle on the weekly scale, as it gained more than 4 percent during the week.

Oscillators on daily charts indicated a positive sentiment, which, however, turned negative on lower timeframes, indicating the index may be in an overbought position, experts said.

For the Nifty, 16,500 will be a crucial support level, while the resistance could be at 16,800 and then 17,000.

The broader markets underperformed the frontliners, as the breadth was not so strong. The Nifty midcap 100 index closed flat and the smallcap 100 gained 0.37 percent as about 1,024 shares advanced against 919 falling shares on the NSE.

"As this index is consistently trading above 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), dips can remain a buying opportunity as long as it sustains above 16,500 levels on a closing basis," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

As the Nifty is in the overbought zone accompanied by a 25-day-old channel resistance at around 16,752, if it slips below 16,610, it can attract selling pressure towards 16,500-16,480, he said,

Unless the index registers a close below 16,480, a short downswing is unlikely.

On the other hand, if the index closes above 16,793, it can extend the rally to 17,000.

The best buying opportunity will emerge only on a dip and long-side traders should book profits by making use of the current strength, Mohammad said.

The India VIX was down by 1.23 percent to 16.65 levels, giving more comfort to the bulls. Volatility has been falling for the last five weeks.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike, while maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,000 strike then 15,500 strike. We have seen Call writing at 16,700 followed by 17,000 strike, while Put writing was seen at 16,600 strike then 16,500 strike.

The options data indicated that the trading range for Nifty could be 16,400-17,000.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty also opened gap up at 36,323 and extended its positive momentum to hit the day’s high of 36,823.

The index closed 538 points higher at 36,739, the highest closing since April 21, and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale.

It is forming higher highs, higher lows for the last five sessions, with the support base gradually shifting higher. On the weekly scale, it formed a bullish candle, with a higher bottoms formation.

Now, it has to hold above 36,666 to witness an upmove towards 37,000 and 37,250, while on the downside, support is seen at 36,500 and 36,250, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

On the stock front, a positive setup was seen in UltraTech Cement, Grasim, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and United Breweries, whereas the weakness was seen in Syngene International, Mahanagar Gas, Glenmark Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Indian Energy Exchange, Lupin and Voltas.

