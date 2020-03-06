Technical View: Nifty forms large bearish candle on weekly charts, traders advised to wait

The Nifty50 has broken its consolidation range and breached the crucial psychological 11,000-mark on March 6 amid Yes Bank uncertainty and worries over the spread of coronavirus.

Nifty recovered 162 points from the day's low to close 279.5 points down and formed a bullish candle as closing was higher than opening levels. For the week, the index lost 1.9 percent and formed large bearish candle on the weekly scale.

Experts feel as long as the index holds its near-term crucial support level of 10,800 and claws back above 11,000 mark, then there could be strong recovery on cards, but till then there could be consolidation.

The Nifty50 saw a knee-jerk reaction and opened sharply lower at 10,942.65 and soon fell up to 10,827.40, the intraday low, followed by gradual recovery amid volatility. The index did show some recovery and got back above 11,000 but could not sustain for long and finally settled down 279.50 points or 2.48 percent at 10,989.50.

"It seems to be a lethal combination of negative global as well as domestic news flows that appear to have broken the critical supports of Nifty50, placed around 11,000, as it opened with a huge gap down," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"As today's gap appears to be the third one from the highs of 12,152 registered on February 20, it can be categorised as an exhaustion gap which yet times signals a reversal of the prevalent trend. Hence, in the next one or two trading sessions, Nifty needs to manage a sustainable close above 11,000 levels to prevent further damage whereas a close above 11,132 can be considered as an initial sign of strength," he said.

According to him, if Nifty fails to stabilise above 11,000 levels then eventually it should be dragged down towards 10,600 levels.

For time being, it looks prudent on the part of traders to wait for proper consolidation by sitting on the fence, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

On the options front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 then 11,500 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 11,000 then 10,500 strike.

Call writing was seen at 11,000 then 11,500 strike while Put unwinding was seen at immediate strike. Options data indicates a shift in a trading range of 10,600-11,333, said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India VIX moved up sharply by 10.29 percent to 25.64 levels.

India VIX is sustaining above the horizontal trend line on daily scale and thus volatile swings may continue in the coming days, Taparia feels.

Bank Nifty shed almost 6 percent intraday post the overnight development in the banking system. The index has breached all near-term support levels as the situation is quite grim and closed 3.52 percent lower at 27,801.50, but it formed small-bodied bullish candles as closing was higher than opening levels.

In the week, the index fell 4.6 percent and formed a large bearish candle on the weekly scale.

"Near term, support is now placed at 27,000 zone on the downside. Bank Nifty needs to close above 28,350 for a pullback trade to materialize till then risk continues to be on the downside. The index continues to remain highly oversold in the near term, while the near term resistance is seen at 28,000-28,350 levels," Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Securities said.