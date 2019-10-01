Technical View: Nifty forms large bearish candle amid wild swings; 200 DMA crucial to watch

The Nifty50, after a positive start, turned volatile, only to fall sharply lower in afternoon. It recouped half of its losses in late trade on October 1.

The volatility in banks came up amid rising fears over asset quality after a fraud was discovered having took place in PMC bank, the RBI having placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under prompt corrective action, and worries over government spending having dented market sentiment.

The index closed below 11,400 levels for first time since September 20, 2019 and formed large bearish candle on daily charts.

Sustained selling pressure has been seen at higher levels and resistance are gradually shifting lower. Hence till the index trades below 11,400 levels and if it breaks Tuesday's intraday low, then the bears could tighten their grip at Dalal Street, experts feel.

The Nifty50, after opening higher at 11,515.40, hit an intraday high of 11,554.20, but turned volatile after the first few minutes of trade before falling sharply in afternoon to hit a day's low of 11,247.90. In late trade, the index managed to recoup half of its losses and closed 114.60 points lower at 11,359.90.

"Nifty50 witnessed a wild swing of 306 points before signing off the session with a large bearish candle. In this process it closed below its 100-day moving average but managed to sharply recoil after testing its 200-day moving average (11,254) which has left a long lower shadow," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said that going forward, it is imminent for this index to sustain above today's low of 11,247 levels.

Sustaining above the said low a consolidation in the zone of 11,250–11,550 levels can be expected and unless 11,550 is cleared on the upside further strength in the index shall not be expected, he added.

Contrary to this, a breach of 11,247 on a closing basis can drag down the index towards critical support level placed in the zone of 11,180–11,080 levels, he said, and considering the latest uncertainty surrounding the markets, he advised traders to remain neutral on the index for time being.

The market will remain shut on Wednesday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest is at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Call writing was seen at 11,400 followed by 11,800 strike whereas marginal Put writing was seen at 11,000 then 11,200 strike.

Option data suggests the Nifty could trade in a broader range of 11,200 to 11,800 levels. India VIX moved up by 5.59 percent to 16.75 levels.

Bank Nifty witnessed one of the highly volatile sessions as it oscillated in wider range of 1,500 points between 28,000 to 29,500 levels. The index closed 1.3 percent down at 28,725.50 and formed a bearish candle on daily scale with long upper and lower shadows.

However in latter part of the day it recovered 700 points from lower levels but selling pressure is intact at higher zones.