Technical View: Nifty forms Inverted Hammer pattern, experts say go short below 15,600

The Nifty opened lower and traded in the red for the most part of the session to close below 15,700, continuing the downtrend for the second day on June 17. Banking and financials, auto, metals and pharma stocks pulled the index down.

The index formed a bullish candle that resembled Inverted Hammer pattern on the daily chart as the closing was higher than the opening level. An Inverted Hammer is a reversal pattern in which the index closes near its opening levels. It has a long upper shadow, small or no lower shadow and a small body.

The index formed an Inverted Hammer or Shooting Star on the daily chart that indicates a pause in bounce back if a follow-up supply happens in the next trading sessions. However, it still requires confirmation.

The Nifty started off lower at 15,648.30 and made a successful attempt of recovery to hit the day's high of 15,769.35 in the morning trade. It, however, slipped immediately to hit an intraday low of 15,616.75. In the last hour of the session, it narrowed losses to close 76.1 points down at 15,691.40.

India VIX moved up further by 2.88 percent from 14.86 to 15.28 levels but experts are not worried and said the volatility indicator remained supportive of the bulls.

"The bulls appear to have garnered some courage as the Nifty witnessed buying support close to 15,600 levels, which vindicates the fact that the index is stuck in a trading range of 15,600 levels to 15,900 levels. However, intraday attempts to recover, from the sharp gap down opening of 15,648 were greeted by selling pressure, which resulted in Inverted Hammer kind of formation with long upper shadow," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Usually, such formations after deep cuts attract follow- through buying. If the index sustains above 15,616 in the next session, it will attempt to rally towards 15,769 and beyond that 15,800 can't be ruled out, he said.

Bears will have a fair chance to establish upper hand, if the index closes below 15,550 in the next two trading sessions, which can result in bigger damage with an initial target towards 15,400, Mohammad said.

On the oscillator front, more technical parameters were generating sell signals, with daily MACD joining the bandwagon.

For the time, Mohammad advised traders to go short below 15,600 for a target of 15,450 by avoiding long-side bets.

Options data indicated that the Nifty could see an immediate trading range of 15,500 to 16,000. Maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,500 followed by 15,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 16,000 followed by 16,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 15,800 then 16,000 strike, while minor Put writing was seen at 15,000 then 15,200 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened gap down at 34,619.80 and faced weakness but took support at around 34,450. It underperformed the broader markets and closed with losses of 398.10 points at 34,605.40.

It formed a bearish candle but a Doji pattern on the daily scale and witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive session.

"The Bank Nifty has to hold near to 34,500 to move towards 35,000 and 35,250 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 34,250 and 34,000 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the stock front, he said a bullish setup was seen in Gujarat Gas, Torrent Pharma, Marico, United Breweries, ICICI Prudential Life, HPCL, TCS and Ambuja Cements. Weakness was seen in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M Financial, REC, Ashok Leyland, DLF, RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank, he said.