Technical View: Nifty forms Inside Bar pattern, rangebound move likely

The Nifty50 staged a smart recovery in the opening on positive global cues after two-day correction, but turned volatile in morning trade itself and remained rangebound for rest of session on January 7 as traders continued to keep a close watch on US-Iran developments. All sectoral indices closed in the green.

The index closed off day's high and formed a small bearish candle (as closing was lower than opening) on the daily charts, which resembles an Inside Bar pattern as trading range for the day was confined to the limits of Monday's high and low.

Experts opined that the rangebound movement could continue in the coming sessions unless the index breaks the current range decisively on either side.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 12,079.10 and touched an intraday high of 12,152.15. The index eventually erased some of the gains in morning trade itself, but managed to remain in the green. It touched a day's low of 12,005.35 in the afternoon and closed 60 points higher at 12,053.

"A rangebound move, for next couple of days, can be witnessed in the zone of 12,179–11,974 levels. Therefore, strength in the index shall not be expected unless Nifty closes above Monday's bearish gap present between 12,179–12,191 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"For the time being, Nifty appears to be defending its 50-day exponential moving average, whose value is placed around 11,980 levels, consolidation process can be expected to continue as long as Nifty sustains above the said average and weakness shall resume on a decisive close below 11,974 levels," he said.

Hence, he advised traders to remain neutral on the index till a directional move emerges on either side. "For time being while we advise traders to remain neutral on long side fresh shorting should be considered on a close below 11,980 levels with a target close to 11,830."

India Volatility index fell 1.5 percent to 14.55.

Bank Nifty too wiped off majority on the intraday gains. The index closed 0.52 percent higher at 31,399.40 and formed a small bearish candle which also resembles an Inside Bar pattern on the daily charts.

"Below 31,900, Bank Nifty is in a near term weaker zone. Recoveries are unlikely to sustain as the trend has been fractured. We expect pressure on the index to continue in the near term," Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Indiabulls Ventures said.