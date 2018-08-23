Technical View: Nifty forms Hanging Man pattern; tread with caution, 11,539 crucial for bulls

The Nifty50 after crossing 11,600 levels for the first time and hitting a fresh record in the opening cooled off in initial half an hour of trade itself to remain in a consolidation mode for rest of the session on Thursday.

The index closed mildly higher, forming Hanging Man kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts as the opening value is lower than closing value.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top (more than 600-point rally from its recent low of 10,957.10 recorded on July 19). In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty50 crossed 11,600 levels for the first time and opened at all-time intraday high of 11,620.70. but lost all gains in initial half an hour of trade itself to hit an intraday low of 11,546.70 and traded in a range of about 40 points for rest of the session. The index closed 11.90 points higher at 11,582.80.

"Nifty50 appears to have witnessed a profit booking as it opened around 11,620 levels before siging off the session with a Hanging Man kind of formation for second day in a row," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Though momentum appears to be slowly fading sell signals on oscillator front are yet to emerge. Hence, weakness can be expected to get confirmed if the said index registers a close below 11,539 levels. In that scenario ideally the down swing shall extend up to 11,380 levels over a period of time," he said.

However, in between a meaningful support is visible around 11,480 levels on short term charts, he added.

Mohammad said contrary to earlier expectations if the index sustains above 11,620 levels then ideally the current leg of upswing may get extended upto 11,770 levels. "Hence it looks prudent for traders to adopt a cautious stance and focus on stock specific opportunities."

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking expects further consolidation in Nifty however there'll be no shortage of opportunities on stock specific front. "Traders should limit leveraged positions and focus on stock selection."

India VIX fell by 1.20 percent to 12.75 levels and overall lower volatility suggests a tight grip of the bulls in the market.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) has shifted to 11500 followed by 11,300 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,600 then 11,500 strike. Fresh Put writing was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strikes while Call writing was seen at 11,600 then 11,900 strike.

Shift in Option regime suggests extension of up move and option band signifies an immediate trading band in between 11,500 to 11,650 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index opened positive and registered a fresh life time high of 11,620-mark. It slipped marginally towards 11,550 zones in morning session but again decline was bought as supports are gradually shifting higher. It formed a Bearish Candle on daily scale but has been forming higher highs - higher lows from last four trading session," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The index has been respecting to its rising support trend line and now a hold above 11,550 could extend its move towards 11,635 then 11,666 while medium term support is shifting higher to 11,450 zones, he said.

Bank Nifty remained under pressure for entire trading session and underperformed the Nifty index. It failed to surpass its immediate hurdle of 28,333 zones and slipped towards 27,965 mark.

It formed a Bearish Engulfing and a Bearish Belt hold Candle on daily scale which suggests that selling pressure is seen near to its recent life time high zones, Taparia said.

Now if it sustains below 28,128 zones then more profit booking could be seen towards 27,750 while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 28,333, according to him.