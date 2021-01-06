Technical View: Nifty forms Hanging Man pattern putting bulls on red alert

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

The Nifty50 recouped half of its losses in last hour of trade and closed off day's low amid volatility and mixed Asian cues on January 6 dented by FMCG and IT stocks.

The index snapped three-day winning streak and formed bearish candle which resembles the Hanging Man pattern. A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect Hanging Man pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

Experts expect the volatility to continue if the index fails to surpass today's record high of 14,244 levels in the coming sessions.

For the time being, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised traders to remain neutral in next trading session but if the index closes below 13,950 levels, then it shall provide an opportunity on the short side.

The increase in volatility also caused some cautiousness among traders. India VIX moved up by 2.61 percent from 20.46 to 20.99.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 14,240.95 and hit an intraday record high of 14,244.15 in early trade itself. The index remained volatile, but wiped out all gains and hit a day's low of 14,039.90 in the afternoon. It recouped more than half of its losses in the last hour of trade and closed 53.20 points lower at 14,146.30.

"Nifty50 once again smartly recoiled from the intraday lows of 14,039 levels which depicted a Hanging Man formation on candlestick charts. Though this kind of formation is a warning sign for bulls in recent times it has failed on multiple occasions. Better confirmation of bearishness will occur only when the index breaches its near term critical support of 13,950 levels on a closing basis," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Hence, in the next trading session if bulls manage to push the index beyond 14,244 levels then the ongoing upswing shall expand towards 14,450 levels. In case bulls fail to get past 14,244 levels then the index may witness sideways consolidation between 14,240 – 14,000 levels, he said.

Option data indicated that the Nifty could see an immediate trading range of 14,000 to 14,400 levels in coming sessions.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike while maximum Call open interest witnessed at 14,000 followed by 14,500 strike. Minor Call writing was seen at 14,200 then 14,500 strike while Put writing was seen at 13,800 then 13,500 strike.

Bank Nifty opened positive at 31,839.95 but failed to surpass 32,000 and moved in a broader range with support at 31,500 levels. It outperformed the Nifty index and gave the highest daily close of the last 244 trading sessions.

The index gained 75.60 points to close at 31,797.90 and formed a Doji kind of candle on the daily scale. "Now it has to continue to hold above 31,500 to witness an up move towards 32,000 and 32,500 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 31,200 and 31,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Shriram Transport Finance, Vedanta, IDFC First Bank, Container Corporation of India, Power Grid Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Hindalco, Gail, Bata India, Voltas, UBL, Mahanagar Gas, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Havells and L&T while weakness was seen in ITC, Reliance Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Escorts and Dabur, he added.

