Technical View: Nifty forms Hanging Man pattern on weekly scale, bears can strike back if index breaks 9,544

The Nifty50 rebounded smartly and recovered more than 400 points from day's low to close near the psychologically important 10,000-mark as all sectors, barring IT, participated in the rally. Positive European cues also lifted sentiment.

The index closed much higher than opening levels and formed a bullish candle on daily charts but it ended the week 1.7 percent lower to form a bearish candle that resembled a Hanging Man pattern on the weekly scale.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern, which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top (around 1,100-point rally in the previous two weeks).

As the formation is an exhaustion sign, experts expect the Nifty to consolidate before showing a directional move on either side.

Short-term traders should remain neutral on the index for the next session by shifting their focus on stock-specific opportunities, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

The Nifty50 opened sharply lower at 9,544.95, also its lowest point of the day. But in the afternoon, the index began to recover to hit the day's high of 9,996.05. It ended the day 70.90 points up at 9,972.90.

"Albeit Nifty50 witnessed a dramatic recovery, from the critical short-term supports placed around 9,600 with an intraday low of 9,550. Weekly charts are disappointing with a bearish candle, which has relatively a longer lower shadow because of which it resembles a Hanging Man formation an exhaustion sign," Mohammad said.

In the best-case scenario, the Nifty should consolidate around its present levels, with upsides capped towards its 100-day moving average which is around 10,206. Unless it registers a fresh breakout above 10,328, one should not expect bigger upsides in the near term, he said.

On the downsides, the day’s low of 9,544 would remain a sacrosanct support in the short term and a breach on a closing basis would signal a trend reversal in the favour of the bears, he added.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, also said as the weekly chart was showing signs of weakness with the index forming a bearish outside bar near the key weekly moving averages, the recent high of 10,328 would become a major hurdle.

On the flip side, the day’s low of 9,544 would assume the role of short-term support, he said.

The Bank Nifty mimicked the Nifty, as it opened with gap down at 19,529.30 but started recovering in afternoon to touch an intraday high of 20,747.70 in late trade.

The index settled above the 20,000-mark, with a 129.35-point gain at 20,654.50 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts. However, for the week, it formed a bearish candle, as it shed 1.8 percent after rallying 22 percent in the previous two weeks.