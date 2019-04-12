App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hanging Man' pattern on weekly chart; hints at bearishness

Mazhar Mohammad said unless Nifty decisively breaches 11,760 levels more upsides shall not be expected in near future.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

After a rangebound day of trade, Nifty50 gained momentum in later part of the session and closed strong on April 12 which ultimately helped the index trim weekly losses to 0.19 percent.

The index decisively closed above 11,600 levels and formed bullish candle on daily charts. For the week, it formed bearish candle which resembles a 'Hanging Man' kind of formation on weekly scale.

Doji candle in the previous week and Hanging Man this week indicated exhaustion of momentum, but there is some relief after positive candle for last two sessions of the week, experts said, adding the upside from hereon will be possible if index decisively closes above its record high of 11,761.

related news

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,612.85 turned rangebound and gradually drifted lower in late morning deals to hit a day's low of 11,578.80. But the index rebounded led by buying interest in the last couple of hours of trade and hit an intraday high of 11,657.35. It closed 46.80 points higher at 11,643.50.

"Albeit Nifty50 put up a smart recovery in the post-lunch session it registered a Hanging Man kind of formation on weekly charts which was followed by Doji of preceding week. These kind of indecisive formations for two successive weeks are certainly hinting at exhaustion of momentum," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Hence, he said unless Nifty decisively breaches 11,760 levels more upsides shall not be expected in the near future.

Nevertheless, positive candles of last two sessions are pointing towards some stability in the near term which will be confirmed once Nifty50 closes above 11,710 levels and in that case, trend can remain sideways with positive bias and can lead to a retest of lifetime highs, he added.

Meanwhile, it looks inevitable for bulls to sustain above 11,550 levels to prevent further damage as a close below the said level shall unfold fresh leg of downswing, Mazhar Mohammad said.

India VIX moved up marginally by 0.18 percent to 20.99 levels.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strikes.

Put writing is at 11,500 followed by 11,700 strikes while Call unwinding is at the immediate strike price.

Option band signifies a trading range in between 11,550 to 11,750 zones, experts said.

"Price set up in daily scale suggests that supports are intact while hurdle is also visible at lifetime high at 11,761 zones is restricting its upside momentum," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

He said index has been consolidating in between 11,550 to 11,760 zones from last eleven trading sessions and now requires to hold and sustain above same to retest its lifetime high of 11,761 and then 11,888 zones while on the downside crucial support is intact at 11,550 zones.

Bank Nifty managed to hold its previous day's low and gradually extended its gains towards 30,000 levels. The index closed 152.45 points higher at 29,938.55.

It has negated its lower highs formation after four trading sessions but formed a bearish candle on a weekly scale.

"Now it has to cross and hold above 30,000 to witness an up move towards 30,250 then 30,500 zones while on the downside major support is seen at 29,700 then 29,500 levels," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Majboot Sarkars Overrated? History Shows India Does Not Need to Despai ...

SOTY 2 Trailer Has a 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter C ...

High Court Sets Aside Order Barring Media from Publishing 'Defamatory' ...

India's Iran Oil Imports Up 5% Last Year Despite US Sanctions: Report

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover

Mumbai, Home to India's Rich, Has More Private Jet Departures than Dub ...

Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights till Monday, Left With J ...

IPL 2019 | Skipper Rohit is Available for Selection Against Royals: Za ...

No One Can Separate Kashmir from India Till BJP Exists, Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.