App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hanging Man' pattern, manages to hold 11K; tread with caution

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Nifty index has to continue to hold above 10,985 zone to extend its move towards 11,118 then 11,200 zones.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 ended dull trading session on a flat note on March 7, taking a breather after the recent rally, and formed bearish candle, which resembles a 'Hanging Man' kind of formation on the daily charts.

Sectors such as Bank Nifty, FMCG traded in the green whereas IT, Media, Metal and Pharma lost ground. The broader markets closed in the red, underperforming benchmark indices.

The index managed to hold above 11,000 zone for second consecutive session amid volatile trade, but it needs to decisively surpass 11,100 levels for strong upmove in the market going ahead, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened marginally higher at 11,077.95 and remained consolidative in narrow range of 30 points in first half of the session to hit a day's low of 11,027.10, but witnessed some momentum in later part as it extend its gains and hit an intraday high of 11,089.05. The index closed 5.20 points higher at 11,058.20.

related news

"Once again bulls appears to be struggling to hold on to their ground firmly above 11,000 levels as Nifty50 registered Hanging Man kind of formation pointing towards weakening momentum in the near term," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said though bulls managed to survive above 11,000 levels for two sessions in a row, the price action of these two days is not that encouraging as trading remained narrower with almost indecisive formations.

Hence, to keep up the momentum intact bulls need a strong close in next session perhaps above 11,100 levels, he added.

Menawhile if Nifty slips below 11,027 levels in next session then intraday weakness may kick in, according to Mazhar. Hence, he advised traders to remain cautiously optimistic with a tight stop below 10,990 levels.

India VIX fell by 2.03 percent at 15.29 levels.

"Now, VIX has to continue to hold below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,200 strike.

Put writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while Call writing is at 11,200 followed by 11,300 strikes.

Option band signifies a trading range in between 10,888 to 11,200 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index has to continue to hold above 10,985 zone to extend its move towards 11,118 then 11,200 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,985 then 10,929 zones," Chandan said.

Bank Nifty relatively outperformed the benchmark index and witnessed strong momentum in later part of the session to extend its gain towards 27,800 zones. The index closed at 27,764.60, up 138.95 points from previous settlement.

"It continued its formation of higher highs – higher lows from previous four trading sessions and formed a bullish candle on daily scale," Taparia said.

Now it has to continue to hold above 27,500 zone to witness an upmove towards 28,000 zone while on the downside support exists at 27,350-27,200 zones, he added.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Indian Boxing Stars Set For Weight Change as AIBA Rejigs Olympic Divis ...

Purchased, Polished and Kept in Glass Cabin, UP BJP to Bring Out 'Luck ...

UK Will Delay Brexit if Lawmakers Reject PM Theresa May's Deal: Financ ...

JeM Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Hafiz Saeed's Plea for Removal of Terrorist Tag Rejected by UN, Pak Di ...

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Takes Women Achievers' Suggestions for Manifesto

Only 70 Out of 119 Jet Airways Aircraft Operational: DGCA Official

MS Dhoni Hosts Dinner Party For Team India in Ranchi

Advertisers in India Spent Over Rs 4 Crore For Political Ads on Facebo ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.