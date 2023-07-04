Technical View | Nifty forms Hanging Man pattern at top; minor correction can't be ruled out

The Bank Nifty also climbed further and ended at a record closing high of 45,301.40.

The Nifty50 has extended its upward journey for the sixth consecutive session and as expected hit a new all-time high of 19,434. But the index looks a bit tired now at the top, and the possibility of consolidation and small correction in coming sessions has increased.

The index opened higher by 85 points at 19,407 and hit the highest-ever level in the afternoon. The index saw some profit-taking in the last couple of hours of trade and finally ended at new closing high of 19,389, up 66.5 points, forming small bodied red candle with a long lower shadow and small upper shadow which resembles a Hanging Man kind of pattern formation on the daily charts. But higher highs and higher lows formation continued for the fifth straight session.

Hence, 19,300 is expected to be the immediate support for the Nifty50, followed by crucial support of 19,000, whereas 19,400-19,500 is likely to be the key resistance area on the higher side, said experts who advised buying-on-dips strategy.

Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern, which occurs at the top of a trend. This pattern appears after or during an uptrend.

"Technically, the market action signals Hanging Man or a High Wave type candle formation at the new highs. After the unfilled gaps of the last three sessions, the Nifty filled the opening upside gap of Tuesday. Technically, this pattern indicates tiredness in the market at the highs," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Hence, there is a possibility of further consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, he says.

The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact as per the daily timeframe chart and any weakness from here is likely to be a buy-on-dips opportunity, he advised.

On the upper side, the area of 19,450-19,500 could be a strong overhead resistance, Shetti said.

On the Option front, the maximum weekly Call open interest was at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,700 strike, whereas we have the maximum Put open interest at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,000 strike, with Put writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,300 strike.

The above data signals that 19,400 is expected to decide the next course of direction for the Nifty, with 19,000 acting as important support.

"The Nifty saw a huge short covering of the 19,300 Call today which once again caused it to rally. As we get closer to the 19,500 mark on the Nifty in the July expiry, expect to see some consolidation on the index," said Rahul K Ghose, the Founder & CEO of algorithm-powered advisory platform Hedged.

Bank Nifty

On the Bank Nifty, Ghose said one should not expect a run-away rally post 45,500 in the very near term. It is also healthy if the indexes consolidate for some time as this makes it ready for the next leg of either downside or upside depending upon the momentum, he feels.

The Bank Nifty also climbed further and ended at a record closing high of 45,301.40, up 143 points and formed a High Wave Doji candlestick pattern with long upper and lower shadows on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend. The index hit an intraday record high of 45,655.

The index continued to make higher highs - higher lows formations for the past five sessions. "Now it has to continue to hold above the 45,000 mark to make an upmove towards 45,500 and then its recent life high of 45,650 levels, whereas on the downside support shifted higher at 45,000, followed by 44,750 levels," Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.