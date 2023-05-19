Technical View | Nifty forms Hammer pattern, indicates potential trend reversal towards 18,300-18,400 area

Market

The Nifty50 has snapped a three-day losing streak and recouped all its previous day's losses to close with four-tenth of a percent gains on May 19, tracking positive trends in global counterparts. The rebound was led by technology, banks and auto stocks, while the volatility cooled down further.

The index opened higher at 18,186 and remained volatile to hit a day's low of 18,060, but gained strength in the last one-and-half-hour of trade. The index hit an intraday high of 18,218 and managed to close above 18,200 levels, rising 73 points to 18,203, and forming a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

If the index sustains above 18,200, then it can move towards a recent swing high of around 18,450 in coming sessions, with crucial support at the psychological 18,000 mark, experts said.

On the weekly scale, there was a formation of a bearish candlestick pattern with long upper and lower shadows, as the index fell 0.6 percent during the period.

Momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index 14) at 59 levels on the daily charts showed positive bias, and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remained above zero line with positive crossover.

The Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. The long lower shadow signifies the stock bounced back after testing its support, where demand is located.

"Nifty formed a Hammer pattern on the daily chart, indicating a potential trend reversal. It found support at the 21-day EMA (exponential moving average - 18,082), resulting in a smart recovery from the day's low," Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

He further said positive divergence was observed on the hourly RSI, suggesting a possible shift in momentum. Resistance on the higher end is expected at 18,300, while the support is placed at 18,050, he added.

On the Option front, we have maximum Call open interest at 18,200 strike, followed by 18,500, 18,400 and 18,300 strikes with meaningful Call writing at 18,400 strike, then 18,600-18,500 strikes, whereas, on the Put side, 18,200 strike saw maximum open interest, followed by 18,000 and 18,100 strikes, with writing at 18,100 strike, then 18,000 and 18,200 strikes.

The above data indicated that 18,200 is expected to be a crucial level to watch and holding the same can take the Nifty50 towards the 18,300-18,500 area, with support remaining at 18,000.

Bank Nifty was also in action, rising more than 200 points to 43,969 and forming a Doji sort of candlestick pattern on the daily scale, while the index gained 176 points during the week and formed small bodied bullish candlestick pattern with long upper and low shadow on the weekly timeframe.

The Bank Nifty bulls came back strong and managed to hold the support of 43,500. "This indicates that the bulls are still in control and that the index is likely to continue its uptrend. The immediate resistance is at 44,000. If the index is able to break above this level, it could see a sharp move toward the 44,500 level," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels the momentum indicator RSI took support at the 60 level. This bullish sign indicates that the momentum is still intact on the upside, he said.

India VIX, the fear index, fell by 3.84 percent to 12.3 levels, from 12.80 levels, giving comfort to bulls.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.