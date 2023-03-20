 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Hammer pattern, 17,200 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

For the Nifty, the next resistance is expected to be 17,200-17,300, with crucial support at 16,800-16,750, experts said

Worries about the global banking sector roiled Indian markets, with the Nifty falling to more than a five-month low but some buying in the last couple of hours helped the pare losses to close 112 points down on March 20.

The index opened lower at 17,067, which was also the day’s high, and sank to 16,828 in the afternoon but gained some of the lost ground helped by buying in banking & financial stocks to end at 16,988.

The index formed a hammer pattern, which is generally a bullish reversal pattern. The next resistance area for the index is expected to be 17,200-17,300, with crucial support at 16,800-16,750 levels, experts said.

"The Nifty formed a hammer-like pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a reversal in the prevailing trend. On the daily chart, it fell below 16,950 only to close a bit higher. The momentum indicator remained in a bearish crossover with a reading below 40," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.