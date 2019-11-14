Technical View: Nifty forms hammer pattern, 11,839 crucial for further upside

The Nifty recouped losses in the last hour of trade and closed moderately higher on November 14, a volatile day for the market. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys lifted the market, while the selling in Reliance Industries limited upside.

The index closed above 11,850 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle, which resembles a hammer pattern on the daily charts.

The hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. A hammer consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow. The long lower shadow signifies that the stock tested its support, where demand was located and then bounced back.

After opening higher at 11,858.75, the Nifty touched an intraday high of 11,895.65 and low of 11,802.65 in the morning trade itself. The index rose 31.60 points to end at 11,872.10.

"The Nifty50 smartly recoiled after slipping below its 13-day exponential moving average, whose support for next session is placed at 11,839, from intraday lows of 11,802 levels which resulted in hammer-kind of formation with long lower shadow," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Despite the recovery, the advance decline ratio remained in favour of bears as a large number of stocks closed in the negative, exposing the inherent weakness in the intraday recovery.

Three shares declined for every two shares that rose on the NSE.

Hence, the Nifty remains vulnerable to a selloff, which will be confirmed on a close below 11,839 levels. In that scenario, downswing would get extended upto 11,700 kinds of levels, Mohammad said.

Strength can be expected on a close above 11,945 levels and on such strength, there can be higher possibility of registering a near term bottom around 11,800 levels, he added.

Mohammad advised traders to remain neutral on long side and consider fresh shorting if 11,839 is breached on closing basis and look for a target close to 11,700 levels.

The Bank Nifty outperformed the benchmark index, rising 0.73 percent to close at 30,764.35. The index formed a bullish candle, which also resembles a hammer pattern on the daily charts.

"The Bank Nifty did relatively better compared to the benchmark index, however, near-term charts suggest there could be a correction towards 29,700-30,000 zone. In the near term, 30,900 zone is likely to act as a resistance zone. Only a move above 31,200 would negate the near-term correction," Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research-Equity, Indiabulls Ventures, said.