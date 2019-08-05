Technical View: Nifty forms Hammer pattern, 10,783 crucial for further downside

The Nifty50 succumbed to heavy selling pressure and closed below 10,900 level on August 5, dragged down by Chinese yuan’s steep depreciation against US dollar and home minister Amit Shah’s announcement of doing away with Article 370 that accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A steep fall of 110 paise in the rupee to 70.70 against the US dollar also dented sentiment.

The index closed 135 points down and formed a hammer pattern on daily charts, where buying interest was seen at lower levels but supply pressure is intact at higher zones.

A hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. It consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow. The long lower shadow of the hammer signifies that it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back.

Experts feel the 10,782, the lowest point of August 5, could be crucial level to watch out for the coming session, as there could be a sharp correction if the level breaks.

After opening sharply lower at 10,895.80, which was also an intraday high, the Nifty50 extended losses and hit a day's low of 10,782.60. The index showed some recovery—80 points—in afternoon from the day's low and closed 134.80 points lower at 10,862.60.

"The market appears to have succumbed to external pressures emanating from both local as well as global factors, as it opened with huge gap down when compared to the close it registered on 2nd August but it managed a recovery after testing its critical supports present on long-term charts with an intraday low of 10,782, which depicted a hammer formation on charts," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist, Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

The only blessing in disguise appeared to be the fact that the Nifty was trading close to its long-term support levels from where the probability of staging a comeback was much higher, he said.

Hence, in near term its crucial for this counter to sustain above 10,783 levels, as a breach of this on closing basis can drag down the index towards 10,566–10,497 levels, whereas upsides, for the time being, shall remain uncertain with cap around 11,080 levels, Mohammad said.

He advised traders to remain neutral on indices.

India VIX moved up by 9.19 percent to 16.58 level. Higher volatility suggests a bear dominance and pessimism in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 10,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

Significant Call writing is at 10,900 followed by 11,000 strike, while Put unwinding is at immediate strikes.

The option data suggests the Nifty could trade in a range of 10,700-11,200 zones.

The Bank Nifty failed to hold 28,000-level and drifted sharply towards 27,400 zone in the opening hours. It remained under pressure but marginal buying interest was seen at lower levels.

The index closed 556.90 points lower at 27,648.05 and formed a bearish candle.

"The Bank Nifty continued its formation of lower highs-lower lows on the daily scale from past five trading sessions. Now till it holds below 28,000 level, it could extend its weakness towards 27,250 then 27,000 zones, while on the upside hurdle is seen at 28,000 then 28,250 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.