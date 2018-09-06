Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hammer' like pattern for 2nd straight day; pullback can extend upto 11,679

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher but wiped out all gains in afternoon as the rupee breached 72 a dollar for the first time on Thursday. The index managed to rebound in the last couple of hours of trade and closed higher after three-day consecutive fall.

The Nifty hold on to its crucial support placed at 11,500 levels and made a small bullish candle which looked like a 'Hammer' like pattern on daily charts.

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline while a Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. A Hammer consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies that it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back.

The Nifty50 started off day on a strong note at 11,514.15 but volatility caused due to further weakness in rupee pulled the index down to intraday low of 11,436.05. It managed to recoup those losses in later part of the session and hit day's high of 11,562.25 following recovery in currency from all-time low. The index finally closed 59.90 points higher at 11,536.90 but the rupee ended at record closing low of 71.9875, down 23 paise.

"Nifty50 registered Hammer kind of formation for second day in a row with long lower shadows suggesting some buying interest emerging around 11,400 levels,"Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said technical picture on oscillator front is still negative but few oscillators on lower time frame charts are turning positive giving some hope for a pull back rally which can extend upto 11,679 levels in next couple of sessions. "However, strength in this regard will be confirmed only on a close above 11,585."

He further said nevertheless as long as this index remains above 11,400 levels one should retain positive bias and selectively look for long side opportunities as breach of 11,393 shall result in resumption of the down move with a target of 11,016 kind of levels on the indices.

India VIX move up by 1.02 percent to 13.79. Pause in the VIX after the sharp spurt of 10 percent indicates some consolidation could be seen with support zones, experts said.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 11,400 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,800 then 11,600 and 12,000 strikes. Marginal Call writing was seen at 11,700 followed by 11,650 strikes whereas Put writing was seen at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strike.

"Nifty index witnessed support based buying after the decline of last three sessions as it managed to hold above 11,500 and headed towards 11,562-mark. It formed a Hammer candle on daily scale for second consecutive session which indicates that support base buying is seen at lower levels in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

He said the index managed to take a pause from its immediate selling pressure but requires a follow up buying interest above 11,550 zones to witness its up move towards 11,620 then 11,666 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 11,450 then 11,420 levels.

Bank Nifty remained highly volatile throughout the session but finally negated its lower highs - lower lows formation on daily scale. It formed a High Wave Doji candle indicates tug of war after the recent decline of 1,250 points from its top of 28,388 marks.

Now it has to continue to hold above 27,440 to witness a bounce towards 27,700-27,750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 27,250 then 27,165 zones, Taparia said.