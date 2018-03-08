Technical View: Nifty forms Hammer like pattern; avoid shorting the index

The Nifty broke six straight sessions of decline on Thursday and formed a Hammer-like pattern on the daily candlestick charts but experts feel that bulls are here to stay for few more sessions; hence, traders should avoid shorting the market.

The Nifty defended its 200-DEMA placed around 10101 but still trade below its crucial short-term moving averages which will remain an overhang.

Traders are advised not to short the index at current levels as the rally could stretch towards 10,300 which would prove to be next resistance level for the index.

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline while a Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. A Hammer consist of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies that it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back.

The index opened at 10,216 and rose to an intraday high of 10,270. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,146 before closing the day at 10,242, up 88 points.

“Finally, bulls garnered the courage to defend 200-days moving average (DEMA) and bravely staged a sustainable pullback at least for the session by overcoming intraday setbacks before signing of the day in style with Hammer kind of formation,”

“In subsequent sessions, if Thursday’s low of 10146 is defended then eventually this pull back shall get extended up to 10450 levels. Strength backed by strong momentum can be expected once if bulls manage to push the indices beyond 10450 levels on closing basis,” he said.

Mohammad further added that as Nifty50 recently broken down below the consolidation range of 10600 – 300 levels, the initial hurdle can be 10300 and beyond that real challenge will be around 10450 kind of levels.

“Traders are advised not to short this pullback rally in a hurry in the immediate session as bulls are here for few more days to rule,” he said.

India VIX fell down by 7.10 percent at 14.58 and decline in volatility is supporting the index for a bounce back move.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10000 followed by 10200 strikes while maximum Call open interest was seen at 10500 followed by 10700 strikes.

Significant Call unwinding stood at 10600 while massive Put writing is seen at 10000 followed by 10100 levels which could hold the market on declines.

“Option band signifies a hold in a trading range between 10100 to 10400 zones. The Nifty index opened gap up and finally managed to close positive after the decline of last six trading sessions. It formed a Bullish Hammer candle on the daily chart and RSI indicator is turning from its deep oversold territory,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol told Moneycontrol.

“It witnessed support based buying as well as short covering activities and now needs to hold above immediate resistance of 10276 to witness an up move towards 10333 then 10400 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10141 then 10100 zones which is near to its 200 DEMA,” he said.