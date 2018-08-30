Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hammer' like pattern; 11,615 crucial for bulls

The Nifty50 continued to be rangebound for the second consecutive session and closed the August expiry day on a flat note with a negative bias on Thursday. The index opened flat and remained weak throughout the session, forming small bearish candle, which resembles like a 'Hammer' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The market recovered from intraday low in the late trade but that does not change the short term outlook, experts said, adding the index is expected to be weak and remained in a consolidation mode.

The Nifty Midcap index continued to outperform frontline indices, rising 0.13 percent while the sectoral trend remained mixed with Nifty Bank, Auto and Financial Service falling around half a percent each. FMCG and Pharma indices gained over a percent each.

The Nifty50 opened below 11,700-mark at 11,694.75, tad higher over previous day's close of 11,691.90. In early trade itself, it touched an intraday high of 11,698.80 but immediately turned lower to hit an intraday low of 11,639.70 (down 52 points) in the last hour of trade. It managed to recoup some losses in the late trade and closed 15.10 points lower at 11,676.80.

"Nifty50 signed off the expiry session with a Hammer kind of formation as it recouped major part of the intraday losses after taking support around the demand line of its 43-day old ascending channel," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said at this point in time, despite this intraday recovery, weakness is getting more pronounced on short term charts as clear cut sell signals are generated on multiple technical parameters.

Hence in next session if the said index closes below 11,615 levels then short term trend reversal will get confirmed which should intensify the selling pressure further besides confirming short term top around 11,760 levels, he added. "In such a scenario market should initially aim at a downside target placed around 11,480 levels.

On the upsides, he said unless recent swing high of 11,760 is cleared momentum in the broader markets shall not gain traction. "Traders will be better off by maintaining neutral stance till some initial signs of strength are visible."

India VIX fell by 0.48 percent to 12.37.

On the options front, maximum call open interest (OI) of 44.14 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price, which will act as a crucial resistance level for September series, followed by 11,700 (35.35 lakh contracts) and 12,000 (16.94 lakh contracts).

Maximum put open interest of 35.49 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price whihc will act as a crucial support level for September series, followed by the 11,600 (31.16 lakh contracts) and 11,500 (28.95 lakh contracts).

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities also feels the short term trend of Nifty is slightly down, but a near term uptrend status remain intact, in terms of higher tops and bottoms.

The crucial lower supports to be watched is at 11,620-600 levels and a decisive move below this support could open up a sharp down corrective leg in the market, according to him.