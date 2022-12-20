 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Hammer candlestick pattern, 18,450 crucial for upward journey

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

For bulls, 18,450 would be an important breakout level to watch. "If the market manages to trade above the same, then we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards 18,550-18,600," the expert said.

The Nifty50 cut down losses due to recovery in the second half of the session and closed off the day's low on December 20, forming a small bullish candle with a long lower shadow which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. It consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow. The long lower shadow signifies the stock bounced back after testing its support, where demand is located.

Hence, if the index sustains this recovery in coming sessions and decisively crosses 18,450 (near the day's high of a previous couple of sessions), then an upward journey towards 18,500-18,600 can be a possibility, with support at the 18,200-18,100 zone, experts said.

The index opened lower at 18,340 and extended selling pressure to hit a day's low of 18,203. The index showed a smart recovery in the later part of the day, up to 18,405 and finally settled with 35 points loss at 18,385.

"Currently the market is witnessing a non-directional activity and perhaps traders are waiting for either side breakout," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

