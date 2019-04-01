App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Gravestone Doji' pattern, tread with caution

According to Mazhar Mohammad, in next trading session a close below 11,630 can act as a confirmation for short term weakness that can set a bearish tone for the near term

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Nifty started the first day of FY20 on a strong note, making an attempt to test its previous life-time high of 11,760, but selling pressure in the last hour of trade pulled the index below 11,700.

The index closed near its intraday low and opening value due to lack of buying conviction, and formed 'Gravestone Doji' kind of pattern on daily charts, which indicated that some breather for bulls can't be ruled out around these levels, experts said.

A Gravestone Doji is formed when open, low and the closing price are all at a similar level. The candle would have a long upper shadow that would depict a fall from the intraday high and no lower shadow.

related news

The long upper shadow signifies selling pressure in trade that pushed the index towards its opening level. It is considered as a bearish reversal candlestick pattern.

The 30-share BSE Sensex managed to hit a life high of 39,115.57 intraday, before closing 199 points higher at 38,872.

Nifty after opening higher at 11,665.20 extended gains to hit an intraday high of 11,738.10, but profit booking in the last hour of trade wiped out some gains and forced it to intraday low of 11,644.75. The index rose 45.30 points to close at 11,669.20.

"Nifty50 appears to have registered a Grave Stone Doji kind of formation as it shied away from life-time highs by a meagre 22 points, unlike Sensex that registered new life-time high, before giving up its intraday gains," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said this kind of steep fall from intraday high of 11,738 is suggesting lack of conviction and uncertainty about further gains at higher levels.

As oscillators on both daily and weekly charts appear to have overheated with overbought readings, some breather for bulls can't be ruled out around these levels, he added.

According to Mazhar Mohammad, in the next trading session, a close below 11,630 can act as a confirmation for short-term weakness that can set a bearish tone for the near term.

He advised traders to maintain a neutral strategy on the index for time being and wait for either consolidation or correction before creating fresh longs.

"Nifty index has been forming higher highs and higher lows from past five trading sessions and formed a Doji on the daily scale that indicates presence of an immediate barrier of 11,760 at higher levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited told Moneycontrol.

He said now the index has to hold above 11,550 zone to extend its gains towards lifetime high of 11,760 while on the downside support is seen at 11,550 and then 11,480.

India VIX moved up by 4.55 percent to 17.96.

VIX started to hold at higher levels so it requires a cool off to shift its base to higher zones, experts said, adding option band signifies a broader trading range of 11,400-11,800.

For Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Call writing is at 12,200 followed by 11,800 strike while minor Put writing is at 11,600 followed by 11,400 strike.

Bank Nifty continued its positive momentum and made a new life-time high at 30,648. However, it corrected almost 300 points from higher levels and closed 175.90 points lower at 30,250.90.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily scale.

"Now till it holds above 30,250, it can extend the rally towards 30,650 and then 31,000 while on the downside support is seen at 30,000-29,888 zones," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Going to Try and Experience India as Much as Possible: Jose ...

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

Finch Vaults up ODI Rankings Chart After Stunning Reversal in Form

CBSE to Hire Retired Govt Officers for Conducting Departmental Inquiri ...

Gujarat Bypoll: As Ahirs Seek to Reclaim Prestige, Karadiyas Will Figh ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.