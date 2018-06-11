Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Gravestone Doji’ on charts; tread with caution

The Nifty50 which started on a positive note rose to an intraday high of 10,850 but fierce selling seen in the last hour of trade pushed the index below 10,800 levels and close near its intraday low making a ‘Gravestone Doji’ kind of pattern on daily charts.

A Gravestone Doji is formed when open, low and the closing price are all at a similar level. The candle would have a long upper shadow that would depict a fall from the intraday high and no lower shadow.

The long upper shadow signifies selling pressure in trade which pushed the index towards its opening level. It is considered as a bearish reversal candlestick pattern.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,781.85 rose to an intraday high of 10,850. Bulls took charge in the final hour of trade pushing the index to an intraday low of 10,777.05. The index finally closed 19 points higher at 10,786.95.

Investors are advised to stay cautious as bears might try and regain control in upcoming sessions. It is crucial for the index to hold above 10,777 on Tuesday while the immediate resistance level for the index is placed at 10,850, suggest experts.

“The Nifty50 registered a bearish reversal formation called Gravestone Doji with a long upper shadow suggesting that bulls encountered selling pressure around its critical resistance point of 10,826 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, in the next trading sessions bears shall pick up momentum once they manage to push the prices below 10,777 levels and selling shall get accelerated further on a close below 10,709 levels marking a significant near-term top around 10,850 going forward,” he said.

Mohammad further added that after recording a top of 10,850 levels we suspect the unfolding of a fresh leg of downtrend which has the potentiality to initially drag down the indices below 10,550 levels while a close above 10,850 levels could reinstate bullish momentum. Traders are advised to remain neutral and avoid long side bets for time being.

India VIX move up by 3.78 percent at 13.18 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,600 followed by 10,700 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strikes.

Fresh Put writing is placed at 10,800 and 10,700 strikes while Call writing is seen at 10,900 then 11,100 strikes. Bank Nifty closed flattish and lost its entire gain of the trading session as it slipped from intraday high of 26653 to 26420 marks.

“Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 10,700 to 10,900 zones for next coming sessions. The Nifty index failed to hold above 10,850 and drifted towards 10,786 levels. It formed a Shooting Star candle on daily scale indicates absence of follow up buying at higher levels,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“However, it managed to close above crucial hurdle of 10,770 zones but requires a follow-up buying to extend its momentum,” he said. Taparia further added that the index needs to hold above 10,770 zones to extend its positive movement towards 10,888 and then towards 10,929 while on the downside supports are seen at 10,720 and then towards 10,660 levels.